Home Property Midlands Properties A 20-bedroom castle that's just been sold for £450,000 after an eight-year, £3 million salvation project Ribbesford House, a 16th century house, is a remarkable cautionary tale about the ups and downs of the world of property. By Toby Keel published 20 March 2026 in Features A new roof is just one of countless upgrades that Ribbesford House has had since 2018. (Image credit: Savills) Share Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Pinterest Share this article Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Get the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors