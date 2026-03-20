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A 20-bedroom castle that's just been sold for £450,000 after an eight-year, £3 million salvation project

Ribbesford House, a 16th century house, is a remarkable cautionary tale about the ups and downs of the world of property.

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Ribbesord House was for sale via Savills
A new roof is just one of countless upgrades that Ribbesford House has had since 2018.
(Image credit: Savills)