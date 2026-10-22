A home in 'the Knightsbridge of the North' where 400 years of history meet spectacular his-and-hers bathtubs

Normans Hall has curb appeal — and plenty of it. The black-and-white stucco and timber façade lends storybook charm and is a feast for the eyes; and it's currently on the market at £6.95 million via Jackson-Stops.

The house's origins date back to 1620 and a story that includes the ownership of the Leigh family of Adlington Hall, and an east wing built in 1921 for H. B. Crook to the designs of Henry Boddington III.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

The lucky purchaser of this Grade II-listed property will be buying a place with a fascinating history — but they'll also be getting a thoroughly 21st century home. Walking through the front door isn’t like stepping back four centuries to the time of James I: this is a property that has been extensively renovated.

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(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

It's been done sensitively, with modernity and subtle shades woven through its five bedrooms and five reception rooms, where exposed timber beams ensure a nod to the past.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

The natural light that pours into the kitchen helps to highlight the quality of the bespoke walnut units.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

The bedrooms and bathrooms aren't numerous for a house of almost 9,000sq ft — there are five of the former and four of the latter — but they are worthy of special mention, in particular the master suite. Not only does it have the largest dressing room we've seen in a long time, it also has a magnificent bathroom with his-and-hers polished copper bathtubs.

Gardens wrap around and there is also a fruit orchard, a meadow and woodlands, all of which run to about 11 acres.

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(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

It's a lovely, secluded plot, ringed by mature trees, and taking in a fine mix of formal planting, lawns and more natural areas.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Within the grounds you'll also find a thatched 'breeze house', and a former ice house — both of which offer plenty of potential for whatever use you can think of. There's also a garage for six cars, more accommodation in the garage annexe, and plans are in place for some other extra: a glazed corridor to link house and garage, and a proposed leisure suite.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Located in the village of Prestbury, which forms a point of Cheshire’s Golden Triangle, along with Wilmslow and Alderley Edge. The area has been given all sorts of fun nicknames over the years — 'The Knightsbridge of the North' is a favourite — and there's no denying that it's an area that's been a magnet for the great and the good.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

In other words, don't be surprised if you find yourself rubbing shoulders with the very famous — having a business magnate over the road, or a Premier League footballer living next door. Everyone from the Beckhams and the Rooneys to Paddy McGuinness and, er, Alan Turing have lived in this lovely part of Cheshire.

For sale at £6.95 million through Jackson-Stops — see more details.

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