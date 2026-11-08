Six fine homes, from a mansion near the coast to a home that starred on Grand Designs

Isle of Man — £8 million
Heading down the winding drive at Kirkby Park is just the start: this historic, 10-bedroo home set in 48 acres near to Douglas is a grand and impressive country home.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Cheshire — £4.95 million
Beautiful renovation work has turned this farm on the outskirts of Malpas into a grand rural home. There's real flair about the interiors, while the gardens and grounds are also a highlight.
It comes with 22.7 acres and three cottages, but a further 107 acres is available if you need more space.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Bedfordshire — £1.75 million
A detached country home in commutable Bedfordshire, with six bedrooms, a separate one-bedroom annexe, and easy access to London via the nearby A1, M1 or mainline railway stations.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
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East Sussex — £3.1 million
Sitting atop the High Weald, with glorious views across the East Sussex countryside and coast, this elegant country house is a real find.
Wonderful proportions, beautifully finished inside and huge, with almost 11,000sq ft of space.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Bedfordshire — £2.35 million
'Unlike anything else in the beautiful village of Eversholt', say the agents of this converted barn — and we won't disagree. The timber walls keep plenty of character, while inside there's the comfort and style of a modern home.
For sale via Lion — see more details and pictures.
Greater London — £4,999,995
We've often thought that life is much easier for those who buy a house which has been featured on Grand Designs, rather than taking on a project and getting on the show yourself. That's what's on offer here, in Keston, near Orpington in south-east London.
This charmingly light and bright home looks like it's always been a fine, Modernist-style mansion in a leafy plot. Amazingly, it was actually a classic suburban mock-Tudor home before getting the Grand Designs treatment,
For sale via Thomas & May — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.