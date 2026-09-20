Six impossibly grand country homes, from a thatched Devon farmhouse to Leicestershire's answer to Versailles

(Image credit: Savills)

Foxcote Manor is pretty much as grand as the Cotswolds get. This historic, eight-bedroom house near Cheltenham is magnificent, and sits in almost 60 acres of rolling countryside.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Leicestershire's answer to Versailles is Stapleford Park — and it's on the market right now. This Grade I-listed property is currently run as a hotel, with all the facilities you'd expect; there are also six cottages within the 54 acres.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

Five bedrooms, seven reception rooms and 10 acres that include a pool, tennis court, paddock and stables — this 17th century rectory has it all.

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For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This Georgian home in the Cotswolds has been refurbished in utterly immaculate fashion. Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a separate coach house and even a self-contained bothy are part of the deal.

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(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Stags)

This 16th century farm comes with a couple of dozen acres, six cottages and some excellent equestrian facilities.

(Image credit: Stags)

For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Where do you start with a property like Upper Billesley House? It's grand, beautiful, charming, historic, and yet also somehow a cosy and very liveable home.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.