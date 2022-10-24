A beautiful 18th century home on the Scottish borders that is close to a world famous Salmon fishing river

Elegant Georgian architecture, world-class fishing and idyllic surroundings make Church House, in the village of Foulden, an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

On the edge of the village of Foulden near Berwick-upon-Tweed, Church House and its one-acre garden enjoy far-reaching views over the Berwickshire countryside to the Cheviots and Eildon Hills beyond.

The seven-bedroom property doesn’t come with fishing rights, but its location means it’s within easy reach of the River Tweed — one of the finest for salmon fishing — as well as the Rivers Whiteadder and Till.

On the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £700,000, Church House showcases refined Georgian features, with large sash windows, tall ceilings and original fireplaces noted throughout.

All the rooms are well proportioned and tastefully decorated, allowing the chance for buyers to move in without any major works required; except in the kitchen, which could benefit from a little modernisation.

Built in 1772 with early 19th century additions, the former manse house has, up until now, run as a successful self-catering holiday accommodation business, and future buyers have the option to continue down that path should they so wish.

With more than 3,400 sq. ft of accommodation on offer in Church House, there is also a stretch of stone outbuildings adjacent to the property that measure 66ft in total.

The village of Foulden lies in the southeast corner of Berwickshire, about 12 miles from Whiteadder Water, which proves a popular location for sailing, fishing, open water swimming and other watersports. Berwick-upon-Tweed — just five miles to the southeast — offers a comprehensive range of shops, restaurants and wider facilities.

The surrounding area is a haven for anyone who loves the outdoors — from fishing to mountain biking, stunning coastal walks and fantastic beaches, Church House offers the chance to live in a delightful house, in a truly idyllic location.

Church House is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £700,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.