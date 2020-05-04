A beautiful country house for sale in the ‘English Atlantis’, with woodland, walled garden and sweeping sea views

A house has come up for sale in Dunwich, the 'lost city of England', a once-thriving town that is now a sleepy and idyllic village on the Suffolk coast.

The mystery of the lost city of Atlantis — a sprawling, sophisticated metropolis which vanished beneath the waves — has fascinated people for thousands of years. It’s not hard to see why: Atlantis — and the myriad other flood myths which circulate in all cultures across the globe — offer a potent promise of unparalleled archaeological excitement married to the thrilling dread of wallowing in the worst case scenario. Tales of whole civilisations beneath the water are found in everything from the Bible to Star Wars.

The reality is rather different, as anyone who knows the tragic tale of Dunwich will tell you. This once-thriving port in Suffolk was one of the most prosperous towns in England at the time of the Norman Conquest, but the entire place was almost wiped off the map by a huge storm in 1286, and subsequent inundations over the next few decades finished the job — bar a few buildings, which evolved into the tiny Dunwich which still exists today.

Most of it lies beneath the sea, a watery grave to the thousands who lost their lives here. Even today the full tale isn’t known; remnants of the original town are still being discovered, over 700 years later.

Dunwich is now a picturesque seaside village in an AONB and home to East Anglian favourite The Ship inn, as well as the charming house on this page, Little Greyfriars, which sits in nearly 11 acres of grounds and is up for sale at £1.375m.

The property’s highlight must surely be the exceptional view out to the sea, over grassland bordered on either side by mature woodland. It’s rare to find such space and privacy in a village setting.

The main house, although in need of some modernisation, provides five bedrooms and two reception rooms, which benefit from the panoramic views of the surrounding gardens.

Just as beautiful as the views of the sea is the woodland which is included in the 11 acres.

It’s not all wild and open, however: keen gardeners will be thrilled to see the Victorian walled garden.

Little Greyfriars is for sale via Strutt & Parker at £1.375m — see more pictures and details.