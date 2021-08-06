A beautiful former water mill with an equally beautiful cottage in the garden is up for sale for the first time in over half a century

The word 'idyllic' doesn't seem quite enough for some properties — and the Old Watermill in Clophill, Bedfordshire, with water rights over the River Flit and waterfalls in the garden, is a prime example of just how magical a house can be.

Some places just take your breath away.

The Old Watermill is a grade II listed, former watermill (which, judging by its name, makes sense), set over four floors of adaptable living space, and is currently on the market with Michael Graham for offers in excess of £2 million.

The stunning property is thought to date from the 18th century, with many of the bricks transcribed with the date 1725. However, as expected, the bricks are just the beginning of the many period features retained in this property.

Within the house is ‘an undershot wheel which drove three pairs of stones, grinding both wheat for flour and grain for animal feed’. Although, perhaps the most obvious feature are the exposed ceiling timbers, which run throughout every room, and juxtapose effortlessly with the exposed red brick work.

Making up the downstairs living space are two reception rooms (both with exposed fireplaces) plus a kitchen/dining room and pantry. There is also access to the basement via trap doors, which is currently used as storage, but would make for a fantastic games room or home cinema.

On the first floor is a family room, plus bathroom, the main bedroom (complete with a log burning stove in a fireplace) and a second bathroom — both of which feature roll top baths.

The three remaining double bedrooms can be found over the second floor, two of which have vaulted ceilings and one with views over the garden.

Speaking of, the property sits in six acres of really quite incredible paddock, meadow, waterfalls, millpond plus river rights that run through the property, which is controlled via sluice gates.

Also within the garden is potentially the most picturesque little one-bed cottage that we’ve ever come across, which was once the mill owners home. With views over the river and its own seating area, it certainly gives the main house a run for its money.

The Old Watermill is currently on the market via Michael Graham for offers in excess of £2 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Clophill: What you need to know

Location: Clophill is a small village in Bedfordshire, located 4 miles from the market town of Ampthill and a 30 minute drive from Milton Keynes. The nearest rail station is in Flitwick, just under 4 miles away.

Atmosphere: The picturesque village has a strong local community that benefits from a co-op, post office, two good pubs and a pre-school and primary school that are both rated outstanding by ofsted.

Things to do: There are plenty of walking and cycling trails in the area, and Milton Keynes has the largest covered shopping centre in Europe, plus a wide range of restaurants, bars and cinemas.

Schools: Clophill Pre School and St Mary’s VA C of E Lower School are both rated outstanding by Ofsted, and Oracle School is a local private secondary option.

