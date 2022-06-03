A beautiful Georgian farmhouse near the Malvern Hills that is on the market for the first time in over 100 years

With over 200 acres, numerous outbuildings and huge potential for renovation, Upleadon Court is a truly unique find within the Herefordshire countryside.

Down in deepest Herefordshire, Matthew Sudlow of Strutt & Parker is overseeing the sale, for the first time in more than 100 years, of the splendidly unspoilt Upleadon Court with its surrounding 201-acre arable and grassland farm, six miles north-west of Ledbury and 13 miles from the cathedral city of Hereford.

He quotes a guide price of £4m for the imposing main house, which stands on high ground overlooking its own land with magnificent views to the Malvern Hills, Cleeve Hill and the Black Mountains. Imposing Georgian Upleadon Court, which dates from the 18th century with 19th-century additions, has been the home of its owner, man and boy, who, with no family member to take it on, has decided to retire from farming.

The impressive main farmhouse, which oozes character but could do with some updating, offers 4,854sq ft of comfortable accommodation on three floors, including three reception rooms and seven/eight bedrooms.

The farm buildings located to the north of the main house are a mix of modern and traditional and include a former hop kiln—a splendid red-brick building housing workshops, stores and a former mill room that could be adapted for alternative uses, subject to planning.

Expertly maintained by successive generations, the land that surrounds the farmhouse and farm buildings comprises 136 acres of mainly Group 2 arable on the more level southern part of the farm, with permanent pasture on the more undulating northern boundary. Split from the farm by Heywood Lane is a further 24 acres of arable land bordered by Stony Brook.

Upleadon Court also boasts three apple orchards, which have been in production for more than 50 years and are harvested under an informal arrangement by a local cider-maker.

Ledbury: What you need to know

Location: Bordering the Malvern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, 15 miles east of Hereford and approximately 27 miles northwest of Cheltenham.

Atmosphere: Famed for its timber-framed buildings, Ledbury is also home to a fantastic array of independent shops (particularly homewares), cafes and art galleries.

Things to do: The town is surrounded by beautiful countryside with footpaths that lead up to the Malvern Hills, through Ledbury, past orchards and historic castles. In fact, walking is such a huge part of life here that there is even a festival dedicated to it: The Herefordshire Walking Festival, which takes place over the summer. There are a number of independent wine, gin and cider makers in the surrounding area, with Herefordshire’s Cider Circuit proving a particularly popular ‘circuit’ through the various orchards and production houses. Visit Eastnor Castle, Hellens Manor (one of the oldest dwellings in England) or stroll through the town to really soak up the atmosphere.

Schools: Eastnor Parochial Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, whilst Ledbury Primary School and John Masefield High School are rated ‘good.’

