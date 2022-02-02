A beautiful old Grade II-listed school crying out for restoration, for sale at just £500k

'Lot 51' as it is stated on the auctioneers website is a diamond in the rough — but it will need a lot of resources, money and a clever eye to successfully transform it into something new. But who doesn't love a challenge?

Schools aren’t known as the elite in architectural or interior design in the property world. Memories of harsh fluorescent overhead lighting, ‘temporary’ classrooms in porta cabins and Lino flooring spring to mind.

So it’s refreshing to consider how ‘Lot 51’— a former -school house, now disregarded building, could be transformed, as it is available to purchase via auction with Clive Emson, with a guide price of £480,000 — £500,000.

The Grade II listed building is believed to have been built circa 1873, and ‘may offer potential for a wide variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being attainable’ according to the auctioneers overseeing its sale.

It’s a lukewarm statement for what could be an intriguing renovation project if in the right hands.

There’s ample of space on offer with the ground floor comprised of an entrance hall, rear hall, two classrooms; a library room, washrooms, art room, staff rooms and several store cupboards (no doubt full of crumpled bits of un-finished homework assignments).

The first floor houses an attic room, with no further clues given as to size or height.

The former playgrounds and outdoor space is include in the sale and offers excellent options — whether lovingly updated as gardens or as part of a lifestyle business restaurant venture with seating.

Lot 51 is for sale via auction with Clive Emson at a guide price of £480,000-£500,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Benenden: What you need to know

Location: In the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Kent. Mainline rail services run from Staplehurst, Headcorn and Marden stations into central London.

Atmosphere: There is an excellent butchers within the village, plus a village shop, post office, primary school and pub. Nearby Cranbrook, Tenterden and Tunbridge Wells have more extensive facilities.

Things to do: Plenty of walking and cycling routes around the High Weald AONB and the nearby larger towns provide further leisure facilities.

Schools: Primaries include Benenden, Sissinghurst and Cranbrook and for secondary there is Malborough House, Cranbrook Grammar School, Sutton Valence School and Benenden School.

See more property for sale in the area.