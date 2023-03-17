An ‘astonishing beauty’ of a house has come up for sale just outside Guildford

Style and substance go hand in hand at Great Oaks, in Surrey, as James Fisher finds out.

Surrounded and screened by mature trees on almost all sides, Great Oaks on the outskirts of Guildford hides its astonishing beauty from envious onlookers.

Described by agents as ‘one of the finest Arts-and-Crafts houses to come to market in Guildford in recent times’, Great Oaks is something of a stunner, both inside and out.

It arrives on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £2.75 million.

Externally, the long sloped roof, mullioned windows and intricate brick chimneys are fine examples of the Arts-and-Crafts style.

Built in the 1920s, the property seems to have grown into its setting, and the elegance of its three quarters of an acre of gardens is only matched by the interiors, which feature six/seven good sized bedrooms, five reception rooms, a magnificent entrance hall with staircase, exposed beams throughout and a modern kitchen/breakfast room with island.

The large exposed brick inglenook fireplace in the sitting room is a particularly defining feature in the home, adding to the subtle grandeur and elegance.

Outside, behind the gated gravel driveway, you’ll find a large garage and workshop. The surrounding gardens are idyllic, formed of sweeping lawn and a large terraced patio area for dining and relaxing.

Guildford High Street and its many amenities are just 1½ miles away, making Great Oaks as convenient as it is pretty. There are several great schooling options in the surrounding area, with Guildford High School, Royal Grammar School and Tormead.

Central London is less than 30 miles away and can be reached via the mainline station which runs fast links to London Waterloo. The A3 also provides access to the major London airports as well as the south coast.

Great Oaks is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £2.75 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.