A breathtaking, secret idyll on the banks of the River Dart, with stunning views and almost on the doorstep of Dartmouth Castle

One for the water babies, this spectacular three-bedroom waterside property sits on the edge of the River Dart where it meets the sparkling Channel.

Sitting proudly on the banks of the river Dart in Dartmouth is Rosebank, a breathtaking property currently on the market via Marchand Petit for £3 million.

Dartmouth is a popular sailing town, with an annual regatta that draws visitors from all over.

Truly the waterside living dream — Rosebank boasts a wonderful riverside terrace, a garden with a boat shed and davit, plus access down stone steps to the water — taking you from house to sea in seconds.

Each room benefits from glorious water views, with an open-plan relaxed style throughout. The three bedrooms can be found on the lower floor.

As one might expect, the views from almost every window, not to mention the riverside terrace, are staggering.

The house stands next to medieval St Petrox Church and Dartmouth Castle, with gardens that slope down to the water’s edge; where the boathouse can be found and where the need for the davit is determined by the tide.

Rosebank is currently on the market via Marchand Petit for £3 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Dartmouth: What you need to know

Location: On the south Devon coast, approximately 25 miles from Newton Abbot and 14 miles from Totnes. There are Great Western rail services from both locations which provide fast links to London Paddington.

Atmosphere: The picturesque seaside town proves popular with visitors year-round, but particularly in the summer when it holds its annual regatta on the River Dart.

Things to do: From beaches, restaurants, shops and a whole-host of water-based activities — including sailing (for which the town is known), rowing, stand-up paddle boarding and boating. The town is catered for those wanting to explore and enjoy the best that Devon has to offer.

Schools: Kingswear Community Primary School, St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Primary School and Dartmouth Academy are all rated ‘good’ in Ofsted reviews.

See more property for sale in the area.