A secluded house with private beach on the shores of a spectacular loch, on sale at £450,000

We don't know what could be more perfect than living in The Old Schoolhouse, Loch Fyne.

To live metres from a loch, with a corner of private beach and uninterrupted views over the water and into the landscape beyond — it’s what Scottish dreams are made of, and it could be your as this gem of a property is for sale via Savills for offers over £450,000.

On the one hand, that price is steep from one point of view — nearby is a six-bedroom villa for £300,000, for example (albeit one that needs almost gutting). On the other hand, the setting, views and private stretch of beach on offer here are simply incredible — and the house itself is immaculate.

Situated just outside of the former fishing town of Lochgilphead in West Scotland, and close to the neighbouring Ardrishaig (which is renowned for sailing and watersports) sits The Old School House.

Located just back from the road and leading directly down onto Loch Fyne, the traditionally charming property, which was once — unbelievably — a school house, has, in recent years undergone renovation work. The result is a lovely home in an unbeatable location.

Inside, the rooms are bright and well-appointed, with the sympathetically finished renovation work ensuring that the charm of the property and it’s incredible location are at the forefront of its style.

The drawing room, one of the focal rooms in the house, features three large windows with wooden panelled shutters, which floods the room with light and brings the spectacular views of the outside; and a wood burning fireplace.

A Rayburn, marbled island and dual-aspect windows make the open plan kitchen/ dining room feel cosy yet well-appointed. Also on the ground floor is a family wet room. The three bedrooms, which are all comfortably sized, can be found upstairs, along with a family bathroom with a roll top bath and a laundry room.

Moving outside into the grounds there is a terrace near the house, perfect for al fresco dining. Towards the loch, the current owners have built a raised wooden decking, right on the beach front, allowing you to take in the unspoilt, raw surroundings and views of Loch Fyne and the islands of Eileen Mor, Caolard, Rhuba and Kilfinian Bay.

It also provides the perfect spot to drop your towel and run in for a refreshing dip…or sit back with a drink, if that’s more your style (we wouldn’t blame you!)

Set amongst a mature garden with cherry trees and flowering plants and also overlooking the loch are refurbished outbuildings… perfect for all the new fishing equipment you can buy once you move in! There is also the ruins of an 18th century church nearby, creating a rather romantic feel.

As is so often the case with Scottish property, one can’t help but compare it to property in the rest of the UK. With fantastic connection links and remote work becoming more and more imbedded in our lives, escaping to Alba and owning a house on the edge of the water doesn’t seem so far fetched, or out of reach.

The Old School House is currently for sale via Savills for offers over £450,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Lochgilphead: What you need to know

Location: Lochgilphead lies in a sheltered glen at the top of Loch Gilp — which runs from Loch Fyne. It sits near the A83, 2 miles from Ardrishaig and a two hour drive from Glasgow.

Atmosphere: The town was once a fishing village and is now the main hub for the mid-Argyll area. It is well equipped with a library, sports club, hospital (which is undergoing renovation work) and shops.

Things to do: Take in the most of the spectacular scenery that West Scotland has to offer. The area provides world class fishing opportunities (both loch and river), golf, climbing, hill walking and spectacular nature. Make the most of nearby Ardrishaig, located on the Crinan Canal, which is known for its sailing and watersports.

Schools: Ardrishaig Primary is the closest primary school with Lochgilphead High School for secondary.

See more property for sale in the area.