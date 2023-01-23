A charming home in one of Kent’s ‘most sought after villages’ with gardens that prove that size doesn’t always matter

In the garden of England, James Fisher discovers the delights of Chillenden Court Barn North.

Kent is home to some of the country’s most dazzling landscapes — from miles of open fertile farmland, to iconic coastlines and rich orchards bursting with fruit and hops; it’s no wonder the county has been affectionately known as The Garden of England for hundreds of years.

But it’s not just the landscapes that give Kent reason to boast, as it is also no stranger to awe-inspiring properties – from unique homes bursting with character, to spectacular mansion houses and period farmhouses.

The latest addition to join the impressive line-up is Chillenden Court Barn North, found in the small village of Chillenden, which is currently on the market via Bright & Bright with a guide price of £1.25 million.

Situated in beautiful east Kent, Chillenden Court Barn North is a Grade II-listed conversion that is perfect for those who like their gardens to be small and private. The centrepiece (quite literally) of this home is the courtyard garden, with its entertaining space and precisely bordered and planted beds and hedging.

A further lower garden offers a water feature and a decked seating area, meaning the sun can be enjoyed at all times of day.

Inside, the property offers five bedrooms in total, one of which can be found on the ground floor with double doors that open up to the inner courtyard, making it the perfect guest suite.

Throughout the rest of the house, the interiors are finished to a deliciously high standard, as well as offering bags of character with original beams throughout. The open plan living/dining room is an especially welcoming space, with reading corners and plenty of natural light.

The village of Chillenden is a conservation area and, for those keen golfers among us, Sandwich is merely five miles away. Situated equidistance between Canterbury and Deal, the rural village lies on the edge of the North Downs, therefore benefiting from beautiful countryside surroundings. Within the village you’ll find a church, village hall and popular pub.

The medieval walled city of Canterbury is just 10 miles to the north west, home to Canterbury Cathedral (a UNESCO World Heritage Site); plenty of wonderful riverside pubs; The King’s Mile — a stretch of crooked and historic buildings with eclectic shops and picturesque public gardens.

Recommended videos for you

Chillenden Court Barn North seems an obvious choice for those seeking a captivating home within a rural setting, with great access to the county’s most famed landscapes and cities.

Chillenden Court Barn North is currently on the market via Bright & Bright with a guide price f £1.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.