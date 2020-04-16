Trending:

A ‘a symphony in red brick’ just outside Guildford offering charm, creature comforts and two swimming pools

Carla Passino

The Manor House has beautiful period features, manicured grounds and two swimming pools.

Located in the magnificent Georgian environs of the Sutton Park Estate, near Guildford, sits the elegant, Grade II-listed The Manor House.

Reception room at The Manor House

Built in the mid 18th century with 19th-century extensions, the five to seven-bedroom property, which is for sale through Knight Frank at an asking price of £5.5 million, is a symphony in red brick.

Grounds at The Manor House, near Guildford, Surrey

Inside, it retains many of its period features, including decorative cornicing, fine fireplaces and full-height sash windows, yet has been modernised to a supremely high standard.

Kitchen at the Manor House

The 8,098 sq ft interiors encompass a suite of elegant reception rooms, plus a large kitchen, on the ground floor and five main bedrooms spread across the first and second floors.

The master suite is particularly fine and its dressing room is so vast that it could be used as bedroom in its own right.

The Manor House, near Guildford, Surrey

Additional accommodation is available in an annexe complete with two bedrooms, kitchen, sitting room and office.

Altogether, it is as comfortable, spacious and stylish a home as you are likely to find in the county.

Bedroom at The Manor House

Swimming is on offer whatever the weather, as the property boasts both an indoor and outdoor pool — the former is bordered by a frescoed wall, the latter by limestone paving that offers the perfect spot to relax alfresco — and there is an all-weather tennis court.

Pool at the Manor House, near Guildford, Surrey

For the joy of car collectors, The Manor House also comes with seven garages that in the past have been used to shelter classic cars.

Indoor pool at The Manor House

The grounds extend to about 31 acres, with lawns and borders so formal that you could set your watch to them. Should tennis and swimming not be enough, Sutton Green Golf Club is less than a mile away.

The Manor House is available for sale at £5.5 million through Knight Frank — see more pictures and information.

