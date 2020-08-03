A Cornwall farmhouse that’s full of stone-built charm outside, and gorgeously refurbished inside

Penny Churchill takes a look at the wonderful Hill Farm, full of character and perfect for a fun, active lifestyle.

If you’re looking for a place to get away from hectic modern life, Cornwall will likely be top of the list. And deep in south-east Cornwall, Falmouth-based agent Jonathan Cunliffe quotes a guide price of £2.5m for the wonderfully private Hill Farm.

It’s set in 20 acres of gardens, woodland and pasture on the edge of the historic Boconnoc estate, near Lostwithiel, with far-reaching views over the surrounding countryside towards the coast.

Over the past 10 years, Hill Farm, built in the 18th century and previously a farm on the Boconnoc estate, has been sympathetically renovated by architects Harrison Sutton and conservation builders Heritage Cornwall.

The project has included the total renovation of the five-bedroom main house, two barns and a workshop/laundry room.

The heart of the house is the beautiful open-plan ‘live-in’ kitchen-dining room with Aga.

It also looks a perfect place for inviting friends or family and staying active. There is a recently-constructed stable block, a heated outdoor swimming pool and a landscaped Mediterranean garden.

One of the barns, meanwhile, is a detached ‘party barn’ complete with games room.

Agent Mr Cunliffe speaks with pride about this part of the county. ‘Largely protected by Boconnoc, this part of Cornwall has escaped development and is tremendously peaceful,’ he says, adding that there are huge expanses of unspoiled rolling countryside running down to the River Lerryn, a tributary of the Fowey estuary.’

Hill Farm is for sale via Jonathan Cunliffe — see more pictures and details.