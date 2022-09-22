‘A country estate in miniature’ with paddocks, stables and snooker room

Penny Churchill takes a look at Gatesheath Hall, a house which mixes traditional look and feel with modern trappings.

For sale for the first time in more than 30 years, charming, Grade II-listed Gatesheath Hall is a country estate in miniature, on the market at £2.75 million.

The property comprises a mid-18th-century main house built, according to its listing, around a 17th-century farmhouse, extended in the 20th century and set in 17 acres of gardens, parkland and woodland, a mile from Tattenhall village in picturesque south Cheshire, eight miles from central Chester.

It’s a spacious family home that is grand from the start, being approached along a driveway accessed via through impressive stone gates. The privacy afforded by the set-up will surely be one of the big draws at this home.

Inside, the house boasts five reception rooms, six bedrooms and six bath/shower rooms, all currently decorated and furnished in true period style —with the exception of the more modern kitchen, that’s bright, airy and spacious thanks to a small, sensitively added extension.

Stephen Cheshire of Jackson-Stops in Chester is handling the sale of this traditional former farmstead, which has been lovingly renovated by the current owners.

According to Mr Cheshire, they ‘have done as much to the outside as to the inside’, installing a new kitchen in the 8,475sq ft house, converting a traditional barn into an indoor swimming pool and gym and adding a new tennis court and pavilion.

There is also a games room large enough to swallow a full-size snooker table.

Completing the picture at Gatesheath Hall are formal gardens and an orchard, paddocks and stables, lawns and parkland, and a range of outbuildings and garages.

Gatesheath Hall is for sale via Jackson-Stops – see more pictures and details.