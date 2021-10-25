A country house in Devon that’s part-castle, part-new build, with beautiful Mediterranean-style gardens and space to land your helicopter

If a castle and a new-build were to have a love child, the result would probably look something like The Hunting Lodge, a spacious family home tucked into a private corner of Devon where you can soak up the surrounding countryside and revel in the light and spacious interiors and expansive gardens.

Sitting proudly at the end of a private gated drive in the village of Kenn, just six miles from the cathedral city of Exeter is the Hunting Lodge, a spacious, modern yet regal-looking family home that is currently on the market via Strutt and Parker for offers over £1.75 million.

The property assumes a wonderful elevated position in the Devon countryside, with far-reaching views over the surrounding rolling hills towards Exmouth and Topsham.

The perfectly manicured lawns which surround the house, plus a carefully curated colourful and seasonal planting scheme, creates something of a Mediterranean feel within the grounds. Japanese Acer, Walnut and Magnolia are amongst the many trees on display.

And if you have a helicopter (what are we saying? Of course you have a helicopter) you’ll be pleased to note that there is space to land within the garden, with plenty of firm, flat lawn to set your chopper down on. Just be careful you don’t disturb anyone having a game of croquet, playing football or holding an al fresco yoga session.

Elsewhere, a raised vegetable patch, rotating summer house (cleverly designed to take in the panoramic views) plus a large terrace area complete the extensive outdoor space.

Inside, the accommodation amounts to just under 3,200 sq ft of flexible living space.

The addition of an internal annexe (accessed via a separate entrance to the rest of the house) with a double bedroom and well-appointed kitchen/dining area really elevates the living arrangements, and is perfect for guests and grannies alike.

The ground floor is home to three bedrooms plus the large kitchen/breakfast room. This flows out onto the garden room which boasts floor to ceiling glass sliding doors and a full glass roof. This in turn links to the sitting room, also benefiting from glass-sliding doors out onto the terrace.

The principal suite is — for lack of a better word — huge, and has some of the best views in the house, heightened further by sliding doors out onto a Juliet balcony.

Completing the first floor accommodation is another bedroom/ office en suite, plus a cosy drawing room with dual aspect windows and a fireplace.

If a turreted castle and modern new-build were to have a love child, The Hunting Lodge would be it — creating a perfect family home in one of the south west’s most beautiful corners.

The Hunting Lodge is currently on the market via Strutt and Parker for offers over £1.75 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Kennford: What you need to know

Location: Just six miles from Exeter, which provides excellent transport links via Exeter St David’s railway station (links to London in approximately 2 hours) and the A38, A303 and M5. Exeter international airport also offers services to Europe and the north.

Atmosphere: The friendly and rural village is home to a primary school plus postoffice and village store and has easy access to wonderful walking and cycling trails through the surrounding countryside.

Things to do: There’s plenty to do in the area, from long rambles on Dartmoor, excellent sailing and water sport opportunities from the River Exe plus beaches and coastal walks to explore along the south Devon coastline. Exeter is home to excellent shopping facilities, restaurants and bars, a theatre and art centre. Exeter racecourse proves a fun day out and rugby fans can head to Sandy Park to watch an Exeter Chiefs rugby game.

Schools: There are a number of excellent schools in the surrounding area including Kenn C of E Primary School, Exeter School, Maynard School and Exeter College. Exeter University is also one of the leading universities in England.

See more property for sale in the area.