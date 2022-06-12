A country estate complete with dairy farm, and room for 300 cows, 12,000 litres of milk… and 650,000 gallons of slurry

Located in the heart of the Eden Valley, Lowthian Gill Farm offers top-tier dairy farming with a truly beautiful farmhouse at its core.

Scaling 494-acres across the Eden River Valley in Cumbria is Lowthian Gill Farm, a fully-equipped, modern dairy farm with a substantial principal farmhouse and two further cottages.

For sale — either as a whole or in two lots — via GSC Grays with a guide price of £7 million, the expansive farm offers a unique opportunity to not only purchase a fully working dairy farm — but also the entire 200-cow dairy herd (though there is cubicle housing for 300 cows in total).

Located six miles from Carlisle, the farm has been the recipient of recent renovation work, including the construction of a new cubicle house and a DeLaval milking parlour.

There is a range of extensive outbuildings, a traditional stone courtyard and the principal dairy production buildings; plus a 12,000-litre bulk tank, a large grain store and a modern 32:32 parallel parlour.

We’d really no idea what that is, so we Googled it — here’s the link to save you the bother.

And there’s also space for slurry. A lot of slurry. 650,000 gallons of it. (We don’t really do emojis at Country Life, but if we did it would be this one: 😳)

Moving away from the farm and into the Georgian-style farmhouse, there are six bedrooms and three reception rooms on offer, plus an adjoining three-bed cottage and separate two-bed lodge cottage.

The interiors are distinctly un-farmhouse like, with not a stray chicken to be found wandering around the recently renovated kitchen, with its glistening countertops, emerald AGA and bifold doors leading out to the garden.

Adjoining the principal house is Fell View — a substantial stone cottage that would be ideal for multi-generational living, or as a letting property — as it is currently used. As well as its own separate drive and private south-facing garden, the cottage also has an integral garage and store.

Completing the property trio is Lodge Cottage, a traditional stone house located at the entrance of the farm. Currently occupied by the farm dairyman, the house could use some modernisation, but provides wonderful additional accommodation.

Lowithian Gill Farm is currently on the market via GSC Grays with a guide price of £7 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Carlisle: What you need to know

Location: Close to the Solway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Cumbria, just 10 miles south of the Scottish border.

Atmosphere: Carlisle is a 2000 year old city that boasts two Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as well as one World Heritage Site. Nicknamed The Great Border City, the bustling city is home to numerous cafes, restaurants, bars, pubs, shops and the University of Cumbria.

Things to do: There is plenty to do and see in the city and surrounding countryside, with the Carlisle racecourse, Talkin Tarn Country Park, walks along the famous Hadrian’s Wall and Birdoswald Roman Fort and Carlisle Castle. There is excellent access to the East Cumbrian Fells and Lake District National Park, plus the Solway Firth is just a short drive away.

Schools: Trinity School is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, and there are other good options slightly further afield with Sedbergh School, Lime House School and Windemere School.

