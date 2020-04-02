An idyllic Georgian house in the Cotswolds with grace, grandeur and endless views

Situated in the village of Oaksey on the Wiltshire- Gloucestershire border, Oaksey Court is a magnificent Georgian house with lovely gardens and picturesque views.

Few houses have a more idyllic setting than Oaksey Court, at Oaksey on the Gloucestershire to Wiltshire border, a beautiful home which has come up for sale through Strutt & Parker at £2.5 million.

Seven miles from both Cirencester and Malmesbury and within easy reach of the Westonbirt Arboretum, this handsome Georgian house sits on the edge of the village of Oaksey. Many will remember that name for its association with the late amateur jockey, writer and broadcaster Lord Oaksey, whose family came from the village.

Although it originally dates from the Georgian period, with subsequent Victorian alterations, Oaksey Court is not listed — something which will prove a sigh of relief to many prospective buyers.

Beautifully renovated by its current owners during their 10-year tenure, it offers 5,128sq ft of light-flooded accommodation.

Three main reception rooms, a study and a kitchen/breakfast room (conveniently equipped with a four-oven Aga) take up the ground floor, together with a large utility room and a boot room.

The drawing room and dining room, which look out onto the lovely gardens, are particularly well suited to formal entertaining.

Four of the house’s six bedrooms, plus three bathrooms, are located on the first floor, including the magnificent master suite with its en-suite dressing room.

Two more bedrooms occupy the top floor, alongside a box room that could be converted into a bathroom. In the basement is a cellar that’s currently used as a gym.

Outside, the delightful grounds, which span a little more than five acres, include a hard tennis court, a range of period outbuildings (including a workshop, a tack room and two stables) and a paddock that’s perfect for ponies.

The beautifully planted gardens come complete with wide lawns, a paved sitting-out area and two ponds, one of which is in the shape of a quatrefoil.



Oaksey Court is for sale through Strutt & Parker at £2.5 million — click here for more information and pictures.