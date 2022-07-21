A delightful 17th century farmhouse that is on the market for the first time in 50 years

Surrounded by 25 acres of Kent countryside and brimming with possibilities, Stone Hill Farm is a bewitching property that is sure to entice buyers looking to create a dream home.

On the market for the first time in 50 years, Stone Hill Farm, outside the village of Sellindge, is a picture-perfect Grade II-listed Queen Anne house in need of updating and modernising.

The property is on the market for the first time in 50 years via Strutt & Parker, with a guide price of £1.75 million.

The front door opens to a generous entrance hall with rooms leading off, which boast good proportions and historic details, including a large inglenook fireplace. Upstairs, over two floors, are five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The house handily comes with a one-bedroom cottage and a triple garage. Outside, gardens and land extend to 25 acres and include a tennis court (which could do with re-surfacing), pastureland and paddocks.

Ashford mainline station has services to London St Pancras (journeys take from 36 mins).

Sellindge: What you need to know

Location: Almost equidistance (under 10 miles) between Ashford and Folkstone. The nearest train stations are Westenhanger and Sandling, whilst Ashford stations offers quick links into London. The M20 and A20 are also close by.

Atmosphere: There are good day-to-day amenities within the village, with its excellent primary school, a pub, doctor’s surgery and village shop. Further amenities can be found in Ashford, which is home to a designer outlet and numerous supermarkets.

Things to do: There’s plenty to explore, from the Kent Downs to the coast and all the charming villages dotted in between.

Schools: The local primary — Sellindge Primary School — is rated ‘excellent’ in Ofsted review, and Bradbourne Church of England Primary School is also well-regarded, receiving a ‘good’ rating. Secondary options include the notable Highworth Grammar School and The Norton Knatchbull School.

