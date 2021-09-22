A delightful thatched cottage on the outskirts of the Stour Valley with charming period features and a flourishing country garden

Old Fenners is the epitome of countryside living — a thatched period property, full of charm and character, with an over-flowing garden full of flowers and trees.

Peeping from under its eyebrow dormers, this pretty thatched cottage sits on the outskirts of the village of Great Henny, on the county boundary with Suffolk in the rolling Stour Valley.

Old Fenners — currently on the market via Winkworth at a guide price of £950,000 — has an acre of south-facing mature gardens that are lovingly cared for and in bloom throughout the year — currently scattered with phlox, Michaelmas daisies and delicious greengages; quince will be ready for jellying in about a month and there are cherries in the summer.

Elsewhere, rambling roses, wisteria, clematis and honeysuckle combine to fill the air with their sweet, floral notes. The garden benefits from mature hedging to create a private, sunny oasis.

Grade II-listed and dating from the 15th century, this former hall house was once two cottages and now contains five bedrooms and lots of character, with attractive fireplaces and walls and ceilings so criss-crossed with beams you could almost call them striped.

All the bedrooms are surprisingly bright, and flooded with natural daylight, no least the principal suite, which has double aspect windows, with far-reaching rear views out over the surrounding rolling countryside, and the garden to the front.

Great Henny: What you need to know

Location: Near Sudbury, in the Baintree district of Essex on the west of the Stour valley. The market town of Sudbury is approximately 4 miles away, which has a rail station offering Great Eastern mainline services to London Liverpool Street.

Atmosphere: ‘Charming and tranquil,’ the hamlet has a picturesque riverside pub and restaurant with further amenities found in Sudbury and Bures.

Things to do: Enjoy the fabulous country walks on offer in the surrounding countryside — the inspiration behind many of Constable’s and Gainsborough’s paintings. Paddle boarding and rowing is also available on the River Stour.

Schools: Pot Kiln Primary School and Thomas Gainsborough School are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

