A detached Georgian house in Bath with all the grace and charm of the city’s famous terraces

For those who want a Georgian home in Bath but aren't convinced by terrace life, Bloomfield House provides a grand alternative. Penny Churchill tells more.

Few town properties are as beautiful as the Georgian terraces of Bath, but terraces are not for everyone. Those with drum kits, crying babies, noisy toddlers or those who just prefer their own four walls will likely gravitate towards a detached home —and one has come to the market that offers all the grandeur and space you’d hope for in this beautiful city.

Strutt & Parker are handling the £2.5m sale of Grade II-listed Bloomfield House in Bloomfield Road, on the southern slopes of the city, a mile from its historic centre.

Reputedly designed by Thomas Baldwin, its impressive main façade is approached by steps flanked by balustrades, leading to a bowed entrance porch with panelled doors leading to the well-planned interior. Gardens to all sides include a terrace, lawns and a large parking area.

The 5,752sq ft house, which enjoys excellent views of the city, offers comfortable accommodation on four floors, including reception halls, three main reception rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.

This is a house that could house a huge family. There is a principal bedroom suite, three further bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms on the first floor; and six bedrooms with en-suite bath/shower rooms on the second floor.

If that’s not enough accommodation, the lower ground floor is currently arranged as two separate flats — potentially ideal granny flats, a useful source of income, or even a space that could be used as a discrete home office.

The other advantage of a house such as this over a more central townhouse is the garden space. French doors from the dining room open onto an iron-railed balcony that has steps down to the lawns, an open area lined with shrubs and borders, and encircled by a stone wall and fencing.

The whole thing makes for a lovely, secluded feel in one of the country’s prettiest cities.

Bloomfield House is for sale via Strutt & Parker at £2.5m — see more details and pictures.