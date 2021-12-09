A farmhouse? A castle? Whichever it is, it’s a ‘wildly enchanting’ home set in the rolling landscape of Northamptonshire

Bunker's Hill House has instant appeal thanks to its crenellated brickwork, tasteful bright interiors and ample outdoor space (plus stabling) makes it a unique and wildly enchanting family home.

We know we should never judge a book by its cover. But when the cover looks this good, it’s hard not to.

The crenellated brickwork bring to mind medieval castles, while the thick green swathes of wisteria that cling to half of the facade form an alluring picture, and make this five bedroom former farmhouse look much more akin to a small castle. It’s currently on the market via Michael Graham for offers over £2 million.

Dating from the late 18th century, the Grade II listed house sits in the Boughton Conservation Area in Northamptonshire — and a few miles north of Northampton itself — on land owned by Moulton College, meaning the surrounding area is protected from development.

There are just over two acres of land included in the sale, made up of gardens, pasture and a bursting orchard where figs, apple, damson, pear, cherry, plum and eucalyptus trees grow. Elsewhere, mature walnut and oak trees stand over a natural pond dotted with water lilies and iris.

Joining the lush verdant gardens are 4,430 sq ft of outbuildings, including a former threshing barn (you guessed it: it’s been turned into a ‘party barn’), a tack room, stabling for eight horses, kennels and a small, self contained one bedroom Bothy.

This is one of those times when the inside of the book is just as impressive as its cover, for the over 3,580 sq ft of accommodation space has been created to delicately tread the balance between old and new, resulting in a wonderfully presented family home designed to be lived in and enjoyed.

Upon entering, the flagstone floor leads down to the wine cellar as well as to the wooden stair case that leads upstairs to the galleried landing.

An adjoining boot room ensures no muddy shoes find their way into the four reception rooms — each featuring exposed beams, large bay windows and open stone fireplaces.

The triple aspect drawing room, office and newly added kitchen/breakfast room all lead out to the garden and terraces which surround the property.

The new kitchen sympathetically blends with the existing building and a large lantern roof light floods the space with natural light.

The five well-sized bedrooms can be found on the first floor, intersected by the galleried landing with original wooden floorboards and views over the surrounding countryside.

Bunker's Hill House is currently on the market via Michael Graham for offers over £2 million

Pitsford: What you need to know

Location: West Northamptonshire in the Boughton Conservation Area, directly 5 miles north of Northampton where rail services run a West Coast Mainline service.

Atmosphere: The peaceful village of Pitsford is surrounded by rolling countryside and is home to a number of small shops, restaurants, pubs and a local primary school.

Things to do: The nearby Pitsford Water is made up of grassland, meadow and woodland where visitors can explore via bike or on foot. Here you can fish, sail, try other waterspouts and bird watch. Nearby Northampton is a great town to explore and home to a vast array of shops, restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars.

Schools: Pitsford Primary School and Boughton Primary School are two good options for primary and Pitsford School is a well regarded independent secondary option.

