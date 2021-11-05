A fine period property in the heart of the village named ‘the Queen of the Cotswolds’

Wonderfully charming period features and an expertly tended garden make the perfect duo at this house in Painswick.

At the heart of pretty Painswick — once famous for its wool trade, but now better known for churchyard yews and the Rococo Garden — The Old Inn is Grade II listed, forming part of a medieval courtyard, and has three bedrooms, including an en-suite master.

Currently on the market via Murrays at a guide price of £645,000, the superb period home showcases the very best aspects of a period property, eloquently set against modern day living.

The landscaped garden has been beautifully tended and the superb, full-height stone fireplace with a log-burner at the centre of the house is a good spot in which to settle for the coming months. Cheltenham is about 20 minutes to the north and Stroud 10 minutes south.

Painswick: What you need to know

Location: Painswick is approximately 6 miles south of Gloucester, 11 miles from Cheltenham and 4 miles north of Stroud — with mainline rail services linking Stroud and London Paddington.

Atmosphere: Known as one of the most famous villages in the Cotswolds (lovingly dubbed ‘the Queen of the Cotswolds’) Painswick has a thriving and welcoming community with good amenities including a general store, two pubs, several cafes/restaurants and a wonderful old church which is famous due to a folk-law surrounding its 99 Yew trees.

Things to do: The Painswick Rococo Garden and Painswick Golf Course are both located within the area. Further afield, the regency spa town of Cheltenham is located to the north and offers excellent shopping facilities, is home to annual literature, science and music festivals and the National Hunt Racecourse. Nearby Stroud has an award-winning weekly farmers market plus a large Waitrose and other supermarkets. The surrounding countryside is popular with walkers and cyclists as the town sits along the Cotswold Way National Trail.

Schools: The Croft Primary School, Sheepscombe Primary School and Cranham Church of England Primary School are all rated ‘good’ in Ofsted reviews. North Bridge House School is a well-regarded secondary school, as is Stroud High School, Marling School and Cheltenham Ladies College.

