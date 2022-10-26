A former vicarage close to the Brecon Beacons National Park that is on the market for the first time in over 60 years

Bordering the River Wye, Parc Gwynne is a sublime country home in an unbeatable location.

Parc Gwynne, in Glasbury, is being sold on the open market for the first time since the 1960s. The Grade II-listed five-bedroom house was built in about 1800 and, for a while, acted as the local vicarage before reverting back to private ownership in 1940.

The refined stone property is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £1.25 million and extends to over 4000 sq. ft of accommodation. Plenty of handsome period features appear throughout, such as sash windows with wooden shutters, open fireplaces and decorative ceiling coving.

In addition to the principal house there is a separate Coach House also within the grounds that can be accessed via a separate drive way. With a kitchen, sitting room and two bedrooms, it provides wonderful ancillary accommodation for visiting guests, or could be let out as a holiday rental.

The gardens of almost an acre extend to the west and include an elevated terrace that overlooks the River Wye. The Brecon Beacons National Park is a short drive and offers a wide range of country activities, including fishing and canoeing on the river, as well as climbing and walking in the hills.

The pretty riverside village of Glasbury lies just outside the Breacon Beacons National Park, north of the Black Mountains. It’s considered an important crossing point on the River Wye as it connects the historic counties of Breconshire and Radnorshire. Local facilities include a church, general store, pub and the popular Foyles Hotel and restaurant.

Nearby Hay-on-Wye is home to an annual literary festival and offers further facilities such as dental and doctors’ surgeries, pubs, restaurants and cafes, a post office and primary school.

Parc Gwynne is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £1.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.