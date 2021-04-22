A Georgian country house full of period features, set in grounds that are a true haven for wildlife

In the heart of Devon, Bolham House is a simply delightful country home with almost endless space, plus three cottages. Penny Churchill takes a look.

Elegant, Grade II-listed Bolham House near Tiverton in mid Devon, a classic Regency house set in 8½ acres of lovely gardens, grounds and a lake that is a haven for all kinds of wildlife. A guide price of £2.25m is quoted via Strutt & Parker for the 11,416sq ft main house, which comes with three cottages, a garden flat and various outbuildings.

Built in the 18th century on the site of a 16th-century house, Bolham House was extensively remodelled in the early 19th century, when it was the home of the Heathcoat family, owners of Tiverton’s lace-making factory until, in the early 1870s, John Heathcoat Amory built nearby Knightshayes, an imposing Victorian mansion now owned by the National Trust.

Beautifully presented and impeccably maintained, the accommodation at Bolham House boasts classic Regency features, such as high ceilings, sash windows, open fireplaces and intricate cornicing.

A splendid central reception hall leads to the main reception rooms — morning room, dining room, sitting room, study, orangery, drawing room and snug — at the front of the house, with a vaulted billiard room at the rear.

A cantilevered staircase leads to eight double bedrooms and bathrooms on the first floor, all of which have lovely views over the gardens and the surrounding landscape.

Bolham House is for sale via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures or contact the agent for more details.

Bolham: What you need to know

Location: A couple of miles north of Tiverton, just off the main road through the Exe Valley, and almost equidistant between the north and south coasts of Devon. The M5 is a short drive away for quick access to Exeter, Bristol or beyond.

Atmosphere: Charming, quiet and leafy, a traditional village full of stone-built cottages.

Things to do: The beautiful National Trust house and gardens at Knightshayes are just outside the village; there’s also a local cricket club, and the Hartnoll Hotel on the main road is open for dinner and drinks.