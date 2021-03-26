A glorious East Sussex pad set in 70 acres of gardens, paddocks and woodland

Rachael Turner shares this gorgeous country estate in Salehurst.

Steeped in history, Higham House in Salehurst, East Sussex, is mentioned in the Domesday Book and is believed to have been visited by Henry VIII.

The 10-bedroom property, complete with swimming pool, stabling and 70 acres, is on the market with Knight Frank for £5,000,000.

The original house was raised to the ground in 1603, and the current house rebuilt in 1619, extended in 1740 and 1820, and lastly in 2000.

Higham House is beautifully presented by the current owners, with a lovely blend of fun, modernity and traditional design. A giant sculpture of a giraffe stands at the heart of the staircase, for example — the agents don’t mention the sale of interior fittings and furniture, but we’d imagine a piece that fits its environment so perfectly would presumably be negotiable.

Accommodation is arranged over three floors and extends to over 16,000 square feet, with seven reception rooms, including an inner hall, six bathrooms, a library and indoor swimming pool.

Correction: a breathtaking pool. It’s not often we use a swimming pool picture at the top of a property focus article, but we make no apologies for doing so today. And non-swimmers can even have a pleasant game of snooker while the water polo goes on nearby.

The library is equally impressive: modern in design and feel, this is clearly a working space rather than a roomful of dusty tomes chosen purely for how good they’ll look on a hand-carved bookcase.

It’s not just the interiors which are worthy of note, however. The house enjoys beautiful elevated views of the Sussex countryside and comes with an incredible 70 acres of formal gardens, paddocks and woodland.

Outbuildings include stables, garages and a substantial kitchen garden.

Higham House in Salehurst, East Sussex, is on the market with Knight Frank for £5,000,000.

Salehurst, East Sussex: What you need to know

Location: Higham House is situated less than a mile from Salehurst and two miles from Robertsbridge, where trains can take you to London Charing Cross and London Canon Street in 1hr 15 mins. The A21 is two miles away, Hastings 13 and London 54.

Atmosphere: Salehurst is a Saxon settlement mentioned in the Domesday Book. It is believed that the illustration on the Bayeux Tapestry of Saxon homes being destroyed was based on events surrounding the village. Local pub, the Salehurst Halt, offers real ales and lcoally sourced food, and the peaceful rural location is conveniently located close to larger towns like Hastings, Battle and Tenterdon.

Things to do: The area is perfect for keen walkers, with beautiful countryside ready to explore. 14th century Bodiam Castle is a 10 minute drive away and well worth a visit, as is Oastbrook Estate Vineyard, in the heart of the now world famous vineyards of the Sussex countryside.

Schools: Good local schools include Bodiam Church of England and Hurst Green Church of England primary schools, Vinehall School and Claremont School.

