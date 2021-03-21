Eight beautiful homes for sale around Britain, as seen in Country Life

From a breathtaking Surrey mansion to a small Ayrshire estate, we look at some of the homes to appear in Country Life in the past week or two.

West End House near Farnham was originally built around the 1500s and has been extended over the years. It combines classically-proportioned rooms with period charm.

Best houses for sale in Surrey

A Grade II-listed former school with detached annexe and four car garage remodelled to exacting standards, surrounded by open countryside and 5 minutes’ walk from the village.

Exceptional water mill set on the River Stour, in the heart of ‘Constable Country’.

Originally built in the 1970’s, Prinsted House was formerly a country club and subsequently converted by the present owners into an exceptional harbourside family home.

House of Craigie is a Georgian country house with five courtyard cottages set in private grounds extending to approx. 7 acres.

A house of quality located in this seaside village, with four bedrooms (two en-suite), three receptions, utility and double garage.

An immaculately presented four bedroom property, with stunning views to the rear towards Longleat forest and off-road parking.

Best houses for sale in Wiltshire

A stunning Grade II listed, 14th Century detached characterful cottage offering versatile living accommodation, on a beautiful plot.

