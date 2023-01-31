A gorgeous Georgian home in Cambridgeshire built on land once owned by Oliver Cromwell

Green End House is ideally situated on the edge of the bustling market town of St Ives, whilst maintaining the utmost levels of privacy thanks to its enclosed landscaped gardens and courtyard surround.

Not to be confused with the Cornish town of the same name, St Ives, in Cambridgeshire, is a riverside Medieval market town that was once home to Oliver Cromwell. It is reported that Cromwell lived in St Ives between the years 1631 to 1636 and local history states that he owned a farm on the site where Green End House now stands.

The farm was used by Cromwell to train his troops; there was also a barn on the site known (perhaps a little unimaginatively) as ‘Oliver Cromwell’s Barn’. Unfortunately, the barn was demolished in the 1960’s — but in its place stands Green End House.

Arriving on the market via Cheffins with a guide price of £1.25 million, Green End House is a pleasingly symmetrical, five bed Georgian property that offers lots of versatile accommodation set amongst established, private grounds.

Set over three stories, the property extends to about 3,600 sq. ft with generous reception rooms and a lovely kitchen that flows into a snug/family room.

On the first floor you’ll find three, almost identically-sized bedrooms – two of which are ensuite, plus a large family bathroom with a roll-top bath. Following the stairs up to the second floor are a further two bedrooms and a shared bathroom.

Aside from sections of wall paper that look like it’s doing its best impression at mimicking an optical illusion, there is little else that needs to be done to Green End House. The interiors are presented to a wonderfully high standard — natural oak flooring, sash windows and decorative cornicing abound many of the rooms.

The gardens and outdoor space at the property are not to be overlooked. To the front of the house, automatic wooden gates reveal a long driveway flanked by meticulously-kept landscaped gardens that lead into an extensive courtyard/parking area; and to the side of the property is a former barn which has been converted into a two bay garage and storage area.

The enclosed rear gardens are one of the stand-out features here. A large paved terrace near to the house is perfect for al fresco dining, whilst the brick wall that runs around the grounds offers plenty of privacy and seclusion from the outside world.

The market town of St Ives offers an extensive range of shops, recreational and schooling facilities, as well as excellent commuting access as the A14 is within easy reach.

On Mondays and Fridays, the town comes alive with market stalls, or for those wishing to explore the River Ouse that runs through the centre, you can hire boats or simply sit back and relax at one of the many river-side pubs.

Oliver Cromwell and his troops may be long gone, but the accommodation and setting of Green End House provide the perfect family home in a lovely corner of Cambridgeshire.

Green End House is currently on the market via Cheffins with a guide price of £1.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.