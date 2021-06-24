Edwardian Carbone House, in Cuffley, was built in 1901, but has been turned into the perfect contemporary home with intelligent technology and a magnificent leisure complex.

Deemed to be ‘one of the finest modern country houses in Hertfordshire and certainly one of the most impressive homes in Cuffley, yet only 20 miles from central London’, imposing Carbone House on the edge of Northaw Wood, near Cuffley, is now for sale at a guide price of £8.95 million through Savills and local agents Statons.

Originally built in 1901, the impressive Edwardian country house — set in three acres of manicured grounds that include a children’s playground, floodlit tennis court and newly planted orchard — has been transformed by the latest in touch-screen technology into the perfect ‘intelligent’ family home.

The main house offers 9,260sq ft of living space, with a further 2,038sq ft in the adjoining three-bedroom annexe. A crystal glass porch sets the tone of the interiors, which include a striking glass hall with vaulted ceiling and bespoke crystal chandelier.

There is also an open-plan kitchen and breakfast room with Gaggenau appliances and panoramic views across the garden, a formal dining room with lantern roof and a cinema room.

Upstairs are nine bedrooms, one of which is an enormous master suite with ‘his and her’ dressing rooms and a sleek bathroom with rainforest shower and gold tiles.

Linked to the main house is a residential leisure complex, encompassing a gym, steam room and beauty-treatment room.

But what really sets the house apart — at least for anyone who is or has a child — is the indoor pool, which comes complete with a water wall, central ‘volcano’ (we’ve no idea how that must work, except to hope that it doesn’t pump out real molten lava) and water guns. As far as home entertainment goes, it’s hard to top.

Carbone House is for sale at £8.95 million via Savills — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Cuffley: What you need to know

Location: Cuffley is 50 minutes by train from London Atmosphere: This large village has three churches a village hall and a wide array of facilities, including a surgery, dentist’s, bank, library, Post Office and a selection of shops, cafes and restaurants Things to do : Cuffley is surrounded by Green Belt, so expect woods to explore, playing fields and even a community orchard Schools : There’s a good choice of schools in the area, and the very academic Haberdasher’s Aske Schools (one for girls and one for boys) are about 25 minutes’ drive away



