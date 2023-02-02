A handsome farmhouse from the 1600s that comes with its very own private pub is now for sale in Yorkshire

Pour your favourite tipple and see dry January out in style at Laurel Farmhouse in West Yorkshire.

The new owners of Laurel Farmhouse, in the village of Bramham, West Yorkshire, have big, generous boots to fill. Afterall, when was the last time you heard of someone creating a private pub within their home for their neighbours and those living in the surrounding village to enjoy?

Of course, the sale doesn’t come with a pre-requisite to keep up this generous act; the pub is not a commercial venture, nor does it hold any licensing. It does, however, provide a unique addition to an already wonderful home.

Dating back to 1675, Laurel Farmhouse is currently on the market via Carter Jonas with a guide price of £1.25 million.

Spanning 2,500 sq. ft of accommodation, the current owners have undertaken a series of renovation works throughout their time at the property, commissioning craftsmen joiners and stone masons to create timeless bespoke features throughout.

Aside from the pub, there is a separate car port and garage adjacent to the house, as well as a detached office, making the transition from work to after-work drinks attainable in less than 20 seconds.

The interiors are a warming mix of exposed timbers and feature stone walls. Leading in from the reception hall, a bespoke turned oak staircase leads upstairs.

The hallway immediately takes you into the large family style kitchen, with its four oven AGA, marble island and butchers block. Limestone flooring runs throughout this room which includes a vaulted breakfast area. Leading off from the seating area is a useful small utility room.

Completing the downstairs accommodation is a large sitting room with stairs that lead down to the wine cellar. Much like in the rest of the house, beams and exposed stone walls form much of the interiors in this room.

A door from here leads into the formal dining room which houses a fireplace with a cast iron stove and French doors which lead out into the private courtyard — the ideal place for sheltered al fresco meals.

Upstairs on the first floor are four spacious bedrooms; three of which (including the master with its dressing room) are ensuite. There is also a family bathroom with a free standing bath, making the fourth bedroom an ‘almost’ en suite.

Laurel Farmhouse is accessed via electric gates which lead to a gravelled forecourt and parking area near to the car port. Here, you’ll also find established specimen trees and a lawn. Passing through a gated covered walkway (which also serves as a sheltered entertainment area) leads you to the pub and separate office area in the rear.

Recommended videos for you

The village of Bramham is home to village shops, a post office, several pubs and a well-regarded school. The market town of Wetherby is about four miles away providing further amenities and Leeds (12 miles), Harrogate (approximately 14 miles) and York (17 miles) can all be easily reached.

If you’re seeking a home that offers spacious period accommodation with a fun twist, then Laurel Farmhouse would be perfect for those who enjoy entertaining.

Bottoms up.

Laurel Farmhouse is currently on the market via Carter Jonas with a guide price of £1.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.