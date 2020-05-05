A gorgeously secluded home set on its own private beach that’s a perfect enclave, away from the world

A truly wonderful waterfront property in Pembrokeshire has come to the market. Rosie Paterson reports.

Waterwynch House is just two miles north of the popular and historical seaside town of Tenby, but you’ll need to know where to look in order to find it.

Situated at the bottom of a quiet, country lane and enclosed by tree-topped cliffs on two sides and the ocean of the other, the property — for the word ‘house’ feels not quite right in this instance — is wonderfully remote and sheltered from the outside world.

It’s on the market for £2,500,000, and currently available to view virtually.

Built in 1820 by the artist Charles Norris, it later became the residence of Lord and Lady Risdale, into whose family Sir Stanley Baldwin married. The former Prime Minister was a regular visitor during the holiday months.

Waterwynch was substantially restored in the 1980s and converted into a self-catering retreat — with a wedding licence — that exists to this day.

There are currently 11 ensuite bedrooms and five reception rooms, and potential buyers will have the opportunity to either take the retreat forward or to convert it back into a private home.

The current decoration is typically traditional, including the galleried landing with wooden balustrade, and the kitchen with painted wooden cabinets and farmhouse sink.

To the rear of the property is a large and airy conservatory that looks out towards the sea. Nautical influences permeate the house throughout.

There’s also a billiards room, games room and bar, a gym and offices. The latter two have independent access from the house and are suitable for more formal meetings.

As well as access to a private and gloriously soft, sandy beach, there’s a boat slipway and 26 acres of grounds, comprising cliff land, landscaped gardens and pasture.

Saundersfoot, another pretty, seaside destination, is also two miles away and there are excellent road connections to the surrounding towns, the Severn Bridge and England.

Waterwynch House is for sale with Savills, at a guide price of £2,500,000 – see more pictures and information.