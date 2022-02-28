A home just outside Chelmsford bursting with period features, complete with detached barn thats ideal as home office, party space and more

One for the Barn Owls: Poplar Farm House is a delightful period property set within well-established gardens with a neighbouring barn that offers seemingly unlimited accommodation options.

There’s no shortage of space to have fun at Poplar Farm House, near High Easter, in Chelmsford — the main house is 2,700 sq ft, but the period barn alongside it — pictured at the top of the page — spans more than 3,000sq ft.

It’s a spacious home that sits amongst established grounds and gardens, currently on the market via Fine & Country at a guide price of £2.25 million,

At the moment, the barn is arranged as a split-level games room, a second entertainment room and an office and a kitchen on the ground floor, and vaulted reception rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows upstairs.

The house offers several reception rooms (including a formal dining room with fine fireplace and a sitting room with log burner and panoramic country views) and five bedrooms.

Outside, the 1½-acre grounds are complete with kitchen garden, orchard and recently refurbished tennis court.

High Easter: What you need to know

Location: In the Uttlesford district of Essex, 7 miles from Chelmsford, approximately 13 miles from Bishop’s Stortford. Trains from Chelmsford run to London Liverpool Street in under an hour and London Stansted Airport is just over 8 miles away.

Atmosphere: With a local primary school, several shops plus access to the larger nearby towns, the village is in a great location for access to both the countryside, London and further afield.

Things to do: There is a clay pigeon shooting club within the village, plus a shooting ground further down the road. The nearby larger towns have more comprehensive shopping and restaurant options.

Schools: Bishop’s Stortford College, The Perse, Dame Bradbury’s and The Leys are all highly regarded schools in the area.

