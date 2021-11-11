A hugely charming family home in Kent, with delightful period features, landscaped gardens, and great location for commuters and huge scope for the future

Nearly Corner, in Heaverham, near Sevenoaks, not only has magnificent gardens, but also some ancient, unusual 'bee boles' on the exterior.

Buyers have an opportunity to put their stamp on the intriguingly named Nearly Corner, a village house in the heart of Heaverham, near Sevenoaks, in Kent. This Grade II-listed property, which is on the market with Ibbett Mosely at an asking price of £1.395 million, has been a beloved family home for years — and while it could do with some refreshing, it has a huge amount of charm, as well as a superbly-convenient location.

Once part of a hall house dating from the 15th century, it was later extended and remodelled and the exterior has preserved some ‘bee boles’, cavities used to keep bees before the advent of modern bee hives, which were especially popular in the 18th century.

The interiors also feature many charming details, including original timber floors, exposed beams and fine fireplaces.

Altogether, the accommodation stretches to 4,224sq ft, with three reception rooms, kitchen and study on the ground floor, five bedrooms on the first floor and two attic bedrooms on the top floor.

There’s also a useful store room in the mezzanine. Many of the windows in the main rooms frame long views of the surrounding farmland.

Outside, the mature gardens, which also enjoy beautiful vistas, are perfect for alfresco entertaining, with a rose walk, a rose-and clematis-strewn pergola, plus terraces and lawns all guarded by mature trees. There’s also a separate garage.

Heaversham: What you need to know

Location: Heaversham is about a mile from the village of Kemring and three from Sevenoaks with its fast links to London.

Heaversham is about a mile from the village of Kemring and three from Sevenoaks with its fast links to London. Things to do : The area offers a wide range of golf clubs (including Wildernesse and Knole plus Nizels golf, health and fitness centre), plus cricket, hockey, rugby and plenty of shopping and entertainment opportunities in Sevenoaks — and no less than three National trust properties: Knole, Ightham Mote and Emmetts Garden.

: The area offers a wide range of golf clubs (including Wildernesse and Knole plus Nizels golf, health and fitness centre), plus cricket, hockey, rugby and plenty of shopping and entertainment opportunities in Sevenoaks — and no less than three National trust properties: Knole, Ightham Mote and Emmetts Garden. Schools: St Michaels and Russell House Preparatory Schools are in nearby Otford, and a wide range of private and grammar schools ins available in Sevenoaks and Tonbridge, including the well-regarded Sevenoaks School and Tonbridge School.

