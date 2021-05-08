A magnificent stone house once dubbed ‘the perfect small Cotswolds manor’

Grade II*-listed Latimer Manor, in West Kington, Wiltshire, boasts an array of beautiful period features.

Grade II*-listed Latimer Manor, in West Kington, Wiltshire, comes with high praise indeed. This beautiful stone property, for which Strutt & Parker is seeking offers in excess of £3 million, was described by former Country Life editor Marcus Binney as ‘a perfect small Cotswolds manor’ in his book In Search of The Perfect House.

Thought to have been home to Bishop Hugh Latimer, the man that assisted Henry VIII in the reforms that would allow the King to divorce Catherine of Aragon (for which he later paid the ultimate price when Mary I had him burned at the stake), the six-bedroom house originally dates from the 16th and 17th centuries and has preserved intact many charming details, including mullion windows, beamed ceilings, wooden window seating and carved stone chimney pieces.

The interiors span a little more than 5,000sq ft and encompass four reception rooms, including an elegant, south-facing drawing room, a traditional kitchen with Aga and granite worktops, and six bedrooms. The master suite, with its panelled wardrobes and bathroom featuring a fine fireplace and a roll-top bath, is especially spectacular, but another, newly refurbished bedroom comes a close second, thanks to its 16ft vaulted ceiling with original beams.

Outside are plenty of outbuildings, including a 17th century barn that currently houses some stabling and a workshop and an artist’s studio. Some of the barns, not visible from the house, have planning and listed-building consent to create secondary accommodation.

The land extends to just under 14 acres of formal gardens and paddocks, plus a stone terrace that’s perfect for alfresco dining in summer.

Latimer Manor is for sale at offers in excess of £3 million via Strutt & Parker— see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Standford: What you need to know

Location: West Kington is 2.5 miles from Castle Combe, 9 from Chippenham and 10 from Bath

Atmosphere: A peaceful village, it has a church and a well-established plant nursery

A peaceful village, it has a church and a well-established plant nursery Things to do : Walking and riding are vailable in the area, with golf at Tracy park and Castle Combe and an array of sporting and culture opportunities In nearby bath. The spa at Lucknam Park is also within easy reach.

: Walking and riding are vailable in the area, with golf at Tracy park and Castle Combe and an array of sporting and culture opportunities In nearby bath. The spa at Lucknam Park is also within easy reach. Schools: There are plenty of good schools in the area, including Saint Mary’s Calne, Marlborough College and Cheltenham Ladies College and, among preps, Beaudesert and Heywood, Corsham Find more properties in the area.