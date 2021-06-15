A modernist house by the architect that inspired James Bond’s arch-villain

Teesdale, in Windlesham, Surrey, was built by Ernö Goldfinger, the inspiration for Auric Goldfinger — and it's luxurious enough to suit a Bond villain.

Story has it that James Bond’s nemesis, Auric Goldfinger, was named after Ernö Goldfinger because Ian Fleming loathed the somewhat brutal Modernist building that the Hungarian-born architect had designed at 2, Willow Road, in London’s Hampstead (as a result, Goldfinger, who had a bad temper, threatened to sue Fleming).

Certainly, Teesdale, in Windlesham, Surrey — a Grade II-listed house designed by Goldfinger, which is now for sale with Knight Frank at an asking price of £3 million — would make the perfect abode for the Bond villain, who lived in the lap of luxury at a stud farm in Kentucky.

Set in magnificent countryside, the four-bedroom house, which spans 3319sq ft all one a single floor, makes the most of the magnificent views.

The pièce de resistance is the light-filled, open-plan drawing and dining room, which flows seamlessly into a south-facing terrace, creating an extraordinary space for indoor and outdoor entertaining. The kitchen is tucked away at the end of this room, serving both the informal dining area in it and a separate, formal glass dining hall that affords magnificent views of the garden’s water features at the front and the countryside at the back.

Beyond the hall is the bedroom ‘wing’, which includes a gigantic, panoramic master suite. Teesdale also has one of the most inspirational offices you could possibly want to work in—it has two glass walls taking in the leafy grounds.

Outside are about four acres of lawns and grounds, screened by matures trees, hedges, shrubs and plants, with the terraced water feature at the front of the house.

The property is not only notable for its James Bond connection but also because it’s the only Goldfinger-design post-war home in Britain to have remained in its original condition, according to Historic England.

Teesdale is for sale at £3 million via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Windlesham: What you need to know

Location: Windlesham is about a mile from the station at Sunningdale and about two from Bagshot and Ascot. Rail and road connections make it very easy to get in and out of London. Atmosphere: At this delightful village, ‘people do get involved in everything that’s going on,’ according to Country Life’s own Windlesham insider, Rosie Paterson. ‘And there’s a lovely, quite big Field of Remembrance with a big playground and lots of dog-walking space.’ Things to do : There’s golf at the Windlesham Golf Club (and many other courses in the area), walking on Windsor Great Park and Lightwater Country Park and plenty of culture, shopping and entertaining in nearby Windsor (including, for children, Legoland) Schools : Woodcote House Prep is ‘a thriving family-owned school’, according to the Good School guide. In the state sector,

Windlesham Village Infant School is rated Outstanding by Ofsted.



