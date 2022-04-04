A thatched cottage in an idyllic village that looks as though it’s been there for centuries… but its true age is hard to believe

Brook Cottage is a romantic, timeless home that has come to the market for the first time ever since it was built in the '90s. And yes — that is the 1990s.

Above the River Nadder in the Cranbourne Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and situated near the Dorset border is the lovely village of Donhead St. Mary.

Brook Cottage — named after the brook that flows from the hillside behind the property, through the grounds and directly to the side of the house — is incredibly sweet and immaculately presented, and can be found tucked away in this idyllic setting.

The cottage is currently on the market via Knight Frank, for the first time ever since it was built in 1996, at a guide price of £1,350,000.

Built of local greensand stone under a thatched roof, it’s clear to see that this house has been lovingly maintained throughout its brief 26-year history. Don’t let its short life fool you though, for Brook Cottage is just as charming and has as much (if not more, in some cases) character than the more established, listed properties that grace these property pages.

Thanks to its south-east and north-west position, the house catches the sun as its travels through the day, meaning that it is always bathed in sunlight (well, when the sun decides to shine). Dual-aspect windows in many of the rooms only further emphasise this.

Where potential buyers might expect to find outdated interiors and a hefty renovation project on their hands with a house from the mid 90’s, they will instead find swaths of cream inside the timeless interiors, exposed brick walls, oak beamed ceilings and a real ‘cottage core’ kitchen, complete with a tiled floor, Rayburn and Belfast sink.

There are four good sized bedrooms upstairs, two of which are ensuite, and all of which look out to the established gardens below.

Two acres of gardens and grounds surround the house (which were formerly part of the National Garden Scheme), where flowering shrubs and roses climb the cottage walls and the borders are filled with a rich variety of herbaceous perennials.

Terraces lead through to a lawned area which surrounds a small lake, fed by the trickling brook; elsewhere, an outdoor pool is flanked by pollarded lime trees.

It is an altogether romantic and idyllic setup and one that potential buyers will be delighted to find.

Brook Cottage is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1,350,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Donhead St. Mary: What you need to know

Location: Southwest Wiltshire, on the county border of Dorset. Shaftesbury is 4 miles to the west and Salisbury 17 miles to the east, with the nearest train station located at Tisbury.

Atmosphere: The village has a church and village hall whilst neighbouring Donhead St. Andrew is home to the popular Forester Inn. Day to day amenities can be found in Ludwell, whilst Salisbury and Shaftesbury have many more independent shops, restaurants and large supermarkets.

Things to do: Explore the Cranbourne Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty or take a trip to the Cathedral city of Salisbury for an immersion of history and culture.

Schools: Ludwell Primary School, Semley Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School and Wardour Catholic Primary School are good primary options. Shaftesbury School is a local secondary and St Mary’s School is open for ages 9-18.

