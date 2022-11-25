A rare chance to own a superb family home in one of South Devon’s most idyllic villages

Situated just a mile from the twinned villages of Newton Ferrers and Noss Mayo, Dovecote House is an expertly-renovated family home with self-catering holiday let potential.

Having grown up and lived in Membland for over 20 years, I knew it would only be a matter of time before this little hamlet would be out for the world to discover.

It is a glorious pocket of the south hams, close enough to the twinned villages of Newton Ferrers and Noss Mayo to enjoy the River Yealm and the pubs, yet perfectly situated just under a mile away so that when the August bank holiday chaos descends, you can feel smug knowing you are comfortably removed from the crowds — yet still within walking distance of the coast path and local beaches.

The area has barely changed over the years and properties like Dovecote House very rarely come up for sale.

On the market via Marchand Petit with a guide price of £1.25 million, the handsome house really has it all: Plenty of flexible accommodation space with large rooms and lots of lovely features — think aged oak floorboards, wood burners and sleek appliances.

Described as being part of buildings that were ‘formerly stables to Membland Hall’, Grade II-listed Dovecote House owes its existence to the banker Edward Baring, later Lord Revelstoke, who purchased the estate circa 1877.

The initials ‘ECB’ (Edward Charles Baring) are inscribed on many of the buildings within the hamlet, and each played a vital role in the running of the estate, from the laundry house and clock tower, to charming forge and former game keeper’s cottage.

Dovecote is situated down a quiet lane, within a sheltered, mature garden of about two-thirds of an acre. A large gravel pathway leads up to the substantial house, surrounding which are well-maintained lawns and two large patio areas that are perfect for al fresco gin and tonics.

It offers five bedrooms in total, two of which can be separated to form a self-contained annexe which provides lucrative holiday-letting potential. There’s also a wonderful attic space which could double up as a yoga/pilates studio.

The kitchen overlooks a private rear courtyard, off from which is a self-contained home office/studio.

Nearby Newton Ferrers and its twin Noss Mayo offer a range of amenities. In Newton Ferrers you’ll find a popular yacht club, The Dolphin Inn, a pharmacy, art gallery, post office, butchers, co-op and The Green — a new deli/café. There’s also a local primary school and parish church.

Over the water in Noss (which can be accessed at low tide via a walkway called the ‘voss’) are two great riverside pubs: The Swan Inn and the Ship Inn, plus another church.

In the summer, the village comes alive with the River Yealm Regatta which sees the whole community come together to compete in rowing, sailing, swimming and sporting events. The South West coast path wraps around the area providing many beautiful walks with lots of secret bays and coves to discover.

There are, naturally, lots of wonderful beaches and other delights to be found here, but everyone knows that the best-kept secrets are the ones that remain, well…just that.

Dovecote House is currently on the market via Marchand Petit with a guide price of £1.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agents for further details.