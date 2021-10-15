A riverside home located on the edge of the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty where the River Avon flows through the garden

Buyers searching for the perfect riverside home without being cast-away into the back end of rural nowhere can sigh a sight of relief with Lothlorien.

Is there anything more charming or romantic than the thought of a river flowing gently through your garden?

If that doesn’t sound appealing enough, then also included within this property — which is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £795,000 — is the ownership of both banks of the River Avon nearest the house.

In the summer months stepping stones lead over the water to the far bank which will delight younger and older generations equally. During the colder, slippier months, access is gained from a footpath that meanders through the garden down to the waters edge.

Built in 1978, Lothlorien is a neat stone family home comprised of four bedrooms and almost 2,230 sq ft of accommodation.

The rooms are bright, well-appointed and unassuming, with no major renovations or changes necessarily needed other than amendments for personal taste.

The living room and sitting room both benefit from access out onto the south facing, sunny garden terrace, which is boarded by herbaceous bushes and flower beds and overlooks the river in front.

To the side of the terrace is a neat lawn, flanked by mature trees — the perfect place to sit out with a good book in the sunshine and take in the hum of surrounding wildlife and the trickling water on a warm day.

Upstairs, the bedrooms look over the luscious green surroundings and in one of them, the River meanders below — making for a picture perfect snapshot.

The option to add a fifth bedroom in place of where the current office is provides flexible accommodation depending on requirements.

Malmesbury: What you need to know

Location: On the edge of The Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, 16 miles west of Swindon, 30 miles from Bristol and 10 miles north of Chippenham. There are rail services at Chippenham which offers services to Bristol, London and the north. The M4 and M5 are also both easily accessed and provide excellent transport links.

Atmosphere: Malmesbury is thought to be the oldest borough in England and is well equipped with shops — including a Waitrose, several pubs, restaurants and independent stores. Further amenities can be found in the larger nearby towns of Swindon, Chippenham and Bristol.

Things to do: There are a number of good sport and leisure facilities for both participators and spectators in the area including golf at Bowood and Westonbrit, rugby in Bristol and Bath and motor racing at Castle Combe.

Schools: There are numerous excellent schools in the area including Malmesbury School (rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted), St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Westonbrit School.

