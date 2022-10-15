A spectacular, remote Scottish island property that could pay for itself

Vast stretches of rugged coastal scenery and welcomed energy ratings make Caolas Farm, on the Isle of Coll, a tantalising property — especially when you factor in the wind turbines that are part of the package.

With energy bills set to reach an eye-watering height this winter, it’s refreshing to know that there are still properties on the market that appear unscathed, where the only damp eyes are a result of the fresh breeze and wild sea air.

On the Isle of Coll, located to the west of the Isle of Mull in the Inner Scottish Hebrides, Caolas Farm does just that. Two 65kw wind turbines are included in the sale and are said to generate £150,000 net income per year — enough to cover mortgage payments on a £2m, assuming finance at 5%. Obviously, things are never quite as simple as that… yet it’s a tantalising thought. Could Caolas Farm largely pay for itself?

For sale via Strutt & Parker as a whole for offers over £2.1 million, or in two lots, this spectacular coastal property is located at the eastern end of the island on Crossapol Bay. It comes with just shy of 68 acres of land, including grazing ground and sea frontage.

The property itself was built in 2021, constructed of timber frame and block under a pitched slate roof. The sympathetic design is in keeping with more traditional Hebrides houses while allowing for the location and views to really take centre stage.

Lot 1, which is up for sale for offers over £850,000, includes six-bed Caolas House (with an energy rating of ‘A’), complete with 58.94 acres of coastal grazing land.

Lot 2, for sale for offers over £1.25 million, is slightly different, as it offers the chance for buyers to acquire two ‘Harbon’ 65kw wind turbines and just under 9 acres of grazing land. More information on the turbines can be sought via the agents.

From the house to the southeast, expansive views open up over the Treshnish Islands to Mull and beyond. The Isle of Coll has always been popular with sailors and yachts and more so in recent years with tourists, thanks to ferry transfers from Oban and flights from North Connell Airport.

The island isn’t large — just 13 miles in length and three miles wide, with a population of approximately 250 in the main settlement of Arinagour. Here, there is a primary school — Arinagour Primary School – a hotel and shop.

Caolas Farm is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker for offers over £2.1 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.