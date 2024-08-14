A thatched cottage in the New Forest where ponies come to your door that’s also ridiculously energy efficient

At the aptly named The Thatched Cottage, English Pastoral meets environmental efficiency.

When it comes to bucolic countryside living, things don’t get much better than the village of Lyndhurst in the heart of Hampshire’s New Forest. Wild ponies roam, the high-street bustles, and there is also a reptile centre, if you’re into that kind of thing.

That bucolic feel extends to its properties, not least of which is this thatched cottage, which is known as The Thatched Cottage. For sale with John D Wood & Co for £1.375 million, it is a picture postcard of an English home, situated on the outskirts of the ‘capital of the New Forest’.

With four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms, this property has plenty of space for yourself and visitors, and is practically bursting with period features, from exposed brickwork and beams to, of course, it’s beautiful thatched roof.

It’s situation isn’t half bad either. On the doorstep, just beyond the perfectly manicured village cricket pitch, is the forest itself, ideal for those looking to get out and explore the beautiful British countryside.

Inside, the home has been sensitively modernised. A new kitchen features a sizable quartz-topped island and integrated appliances, with bi-folding doors leading on to a terrace. Upstairs, the bedrooms are all a good size with views of the national park.

What’s even more interesting, is the eco-credentials of this property. Solar panels have been installed on one of the outbuildings in the modest walled garden, and underfloor heating via an air-source heat pump has been installed throughout. According to the agents, it’s a ‘net-zero emission’ home that’s cheap to run. English pastoral meets environmentally friendly. Cheers to that.

As mentioned, the large village of Lyndhurst is easily accessible on foot, with its wide range of amenities (including pubs, school, church and reptile centre).

The Thatched Cottage is for sale with John D Wood for £1.375 million. For more information and pictures, click here.