A traditional Welsh country estate that’s set within 16 acres of magical parkland

At Brynwern Hall, near the River Wye, refined accommodation and sublime grounds go hand in hand.

At the end of a sweeping rhododendron-lined driveway, you will find the imposing manor house that is Brynwern Hall.

With 16 acres of gardens and pastureland, the property — now on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.45 million — also benefits from some 5,300sq ft of living space over two floors, which translates to six bedrooms and plenty of room for entertaining.

A traditional home, the property was built in 1886 to designs from architect Clifton Rees Mogg. The reception rooms on the ground floor, particularly, benefit from large windows, high ceilings and tremendous amounts of natural light.

Also included in the sale is a sweet, semi-detached cottage, known as Orchard Cottage, offering three bedrooms and lovely living accommodation with French doors that open up to the gardens and patio area.

The gardens and grounds are extensive and a real focal point of the property. There are plenty of lawned areas, woodland and pasture, and the River Wye is less than half a mile away, well within walking distance.

Formal gardens extend from the south terrace and wrap around the house with a double Ha Ha. This, in turn, blends into woodland, within which are three paths, framed by Rhododendrons, Oak trees, Yew and Ash, that lead to the rear driveway, the cottage and pasture.

The Brecon Beacons and Eppynt Mountains are within an hour’s drive and the popular spa town of Builth Wells is six miles to the south.

Brynwern Hall is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.45 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.