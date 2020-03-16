A Victorian Gothic mansion with a turret room, an Aga, and a staircase so pretty it might just tip the balance

This fine family home in the Lake District offers a great mix of grandeur, modern comfort and style — plus, a room that's demonstrably big enough to play table tennis in.

It’s not often that a staircase alone can sell a house, but in the case of Eden Mount — an imposing Grade-II listed mansion in the Lake District — it might just be enough to do the job. It sweeps up from a graceful and spacious hallway, switches back around on itself, and continues up to a large, pleasant landing. The steps are parquet, topped in the centre by a carpet held in place with brass stair rods; and then there is the polished wooden handrail topping a wrought iron balustrade. Wonderful.

Not that there isn’t a lot more to offer at what the agents describe as ‘a magnificent period family home in a remarkable setting’. This is five-bedroom, Victorian house, built in 1872, has a real Gothic look to it, with characteristic windows and a central tower which are somewhat reminiscent of a miniature St Pancras Station. It’s up for sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket at £750,000, a price which includes the main house and two-thirds of an acre of gardens in the village of Wetheral, near Carlisle.

The rooms are large, full of light and decorated in an ornate style which seems entirely in keeping with the architecture — notwithstanding the slightly surprising sight of seeing a full-sized ping pong table in one of the rooms.

Equally striking — albeit in a different way — is the decor in the living room, with bold red walls, fabulously confident curtains and an intricately-carved wooden fireplace surround.

The kitchen is a real highlight, with a large island, dining room, a huge green Aga and, er, an easy chair. It might not be what you expect to see, but it’s hard to deny that it looks good in the photographs — something which the agents have clearly spent a huge amount of effort getting right. Or at least making them eyecatching.

Four of the five bedrooms are on the first floor, with the fifth inside that eye-catching turret — the sort of bedroom which can imagine being thrilled for children, guests or both.

Within the grounds of Eden Lodge there is another property, a two-bedroom cottage called ‘The Retreat’ which is ‘available by separate negotiation’ rather than included in the deal. It seems like ideal extra accommodation for family and friends or for renting out as a holiday home.

Eden Mount is for sale through Fine & Country via OnTheMarket at £750,000 — see more details and pictures.