Three delightful homes for sale in Suffolk, Surrey and SW7, as seen in Country Life

This week's round-up includes a country house built in the style of Edwin Lutyens, and boasting gardens inspired by Gertrude Jekyll.
Cambridgeshire/Suffolk Border — £1.5 million
An attractive and superbly presented house in a highly sought after village with detached annexe barn.
The house has an outdoor heated swimming pool, office/games room, stables, small paddock and beautifully maintained gardens.
For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.
Surrey — £5.45 million
Charming Lutyens-style house in Worplesdon surrounded by magnificent grounds. 5 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.
There’s also a vaulted picture gallery, indoor swimming pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna, tennis court, adjoining annexe comprising 2 self-contained flats and outbuildings.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
London SW7 — £6.75 million
Spacious Grade II listed family townhouse set over six floors with access to Thurloe Square Gardens.
Reception room, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 bedrooms (one en-suite), 4 further bathrooms, utility room, cellar, balcony, self-contained basement studio flat, patio and private garden. Freehold, 3,719 sq ft.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Best country houses for sale this week
Catch up on the best country houses for sale this week that have come to the market via Country Life.
Spectacular Scottish castles and estates for sale
We take a look at the finest country houses, castles and estates for sale in Scotland