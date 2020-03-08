Trending:

Three delightful homes for sale in Suffolk, Surrey and SW7, as seen in Country Life

Country Life

This week's round-up includes a country house built in the style of Edwin Lutyens, and boasting gardens inspired by Gertrude Jekyll.

Cambridgeshire/Suffolk Border — £1.5 million

An attractive and superbly presented house in a highly sought after village with detached annexe barn.

The house has an outdoor heated swimming pool, office/games room, stables, small paddock and beautifully maintained gardens.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Surrey — £5.45 million

Charming Lutyens-style house in Worplesdon surrounded by magnificent grounds. 5 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

There’s also a vaulted picture gallery, indoor swimming pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna, tennis court, adjoining annexe comprising 2 self-contained flats and outbuildings.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

London SW7 — £6.75 million

Spacious Grade II listed family townhouse set over six floors with access to Thurloe Square Gardens.

Reception room, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 bedrooms (one en-suite), 4 further bathrooms, utility room, cellar, balcony, self-contained basement studio flat, patio and private garden. Freehold, 3,719 sq ft.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.