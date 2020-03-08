Three delightful homes for sale in Suffolk, Surrey and SW7, as seen in Country Life

This week's round-up includes a country house built in the style of Edwin Lutyens, and boasting gardens inspired by Gertrude Jekyll.

An attractive and superbly presented house in a highly sought after village with detached annexe barn.

The house has an outdoor heated swimming pool, office/games room, stables, small paddock and beautifully maintained gardens.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Charming Lutyens-style house in Worplesdon surrounded by magnificent grounds. 5 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

There’s also a vaulted picture gallery, indoor swimming pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna, tennis court, adjoining annexe comprising 2 self-contained flats and outbuildings.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Spacious Grade II listed family townhouse set over six floors with access to Thurloe Square Gardens.

Reception room, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 bedrooms (one en-suite), 4 further bathrooms, utility room, cellar, balcony, self-contained basement studio flat, patio and private garden. Freehold, 3,719 sq ft.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.