A wonderful home in north London that will make you forget that you’re living in the capital

With a dining room to rival that of a high end restaurant in the city centre, and gardens akin to those you would find embedded deep within the rural countryside, Long Pond House is a glorious blend of city and country.

Three green bears await visitors at the bottom of the vast lawn at Long Pond House, by Totteridge Common, in north London.

These delightful topiaries are only one of the many features that make the grounds of this six-bedroom property very attractive, together with secret eyecatchers and soaring trees, a decked terrace and a picturesque mill wheel, a wooden bridge and the ponds that give the house its name and the koi carp a home—all overlooked by a spectacular, palm-studded conservatory.

The interior, which affords fine views of the gardens from many rooms, is as well designed as the outdoor space, with an open-plan kitchen and breakfast room, a light-flooded drawing room, a vaulted games room and six bedrooms, including the vaulted master suite, which runs the depth of the house.

Long Pond House, which is currently on the market via Harrods Estates with a guide price of £8 million, also comes with tennis court and swimming pool.

Totterdige: What you need to know

Location: North London, approximately 11 miles from Central London. Totteridge & Whetstone Underground station runs a Northern Line service into the centre, King’s Cross and London Waterloo.

Atmosphere: Totteridge is known for its prestigious properties and greenbelt countryside and is a popular neighbourhood for commuters.

Things to do: Make the most of the green spaces by visiting the Totteridge Fields Nature Reserve, Darlands Lake Nature Reserve, or visit the numerous independent cafes and shops in the area.

Schools: St Andrew’s C of E Voluntary Aided Primary School and the Totteridge Academy are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, and Whitings Hill Primary School is rated ‘outstanding.’

