All aboard! A railway station master’s house has come up for sale in Northamptonshire

This red-bricked Victorian home underwent a complete transformation in 2010 and effortlessly blends period features with stylish contemporary accommodation. James Fisher takes a look.

It may shock you to learn that Station House was, indeed, once the home of the local station master.

Built in the late 19th century, the property was next to the railway, which had passenger and freight trains running until 1966, with the line finally closing in 1971.

The unique home is now on the market via Norton-Rickett with a guide price of £1.5 million.

The ethics of the work of Dr Beeching are still being argued over today, but we can at least thank him for this delightful and unusual five-bedroom home on the edge of Nassington, which was fully refurbished in 2010 to create a delightful and secluded family home situated in more than two acres of gardens and grounds.

Although being beautifully fitted out everywhere, the highlight of the interiors has to be the orangery/snug extension, which benefits from triple-aspect views of the gardens and a skylight, and is connected to the farmhouse-style kitchen.

The accommodation is set over three floors with the main living space on the sunken lower ground floor and ground floor. The principal bedroom is also on this level and the four remaining bedrooms set out across the first floor.

Outside, the gardens are mostly set to lawn and contain a detached workshop and a summerhouse, with planning permission granted for a double garage and an office.

Nassington is about six miles from the historic town of Oundle, eight miles from Stamford and 12 miles from Peterborough (where you’ll find rail services to London in under an hour). Within the pretty village is a well-regarded primary school, pub and shop/post office.

The River Nene also flows near to the village meaning there is plenty of pretty countryside and riverside walks to explore.

Station House is currently on the market via Norton-Rickett with a guide price of £1.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.