Two- up two-down has never looked sweeter than at Mundy’s Cottage, in the sought-after village of Stour Provost.

A tiered garden is one of life’s great pleasures and a fine example can be found at Mundy’s Cottage, on the outskirts of Stour Provost. From the top terrace, you can sit and enjoy views that spread out over the Blackmore Vale and towards the River Stour—heaven.

The property — currently on the market via Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £395,000 —is a Grade II-listed cottage that sits on the edge of this popular north Dorset village.

Peace and quiet is the theme here, with the house situated on a no-through road and screened from three sides by woodland.

Consisting of two bedrooms and two reception rooms, the property is cosy, but well-tended, and provides a mix of period features, such as exposed beams, brick and wood panelling, together with a modern kitchen.

The thatched roof was overhauled and re-ridged as recently as 2021.

Stour Provost is a popular village in north Dorset comprising of many period properties, a village church, primary school and village hall.

Recommended videos for you

Nearby Gillingham has a mainline train station that runs to London Waterloo and in Shaftesbury, you’ll find a number of cafes, restaurants, independent shops, an arts centre, health centre and a small hospital.

The A303, that links to the South West and London, is just eight miles from the property, and Sherborne, Bath and Salisbury are all within easy reach by road.

Mundy’s Cottage is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £395,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.