An amazing Cornish bolt hole 100 yards from the sea, up for sale for the first time since 1860

Corfingle Cottage is a recently renovated former fisherman’s cottage found in the irresistible little coastal village of Portloe, where all the charms of the south coast meet. James Fisher dives in.

For sale for the first time since 1860 (and, indeed, owned by the same family that entire time), Corfingle Cottage is a delightful example of a Cornish-stone-clad fisherman’s cottage in the fishing village of Portloe near Truro.

It makes its debut onto the market via Lillicrap Chilcott for £675,000.

The three-bedroom home is listed Grade II and has been recently refurbished to a high standard, ready for a new owner to look after this much-loved family home.

The interiors are bright and airy, with a large en suite bedroom on the lower ground floor, the sitting room and kitchen on the ground floor and two remaining ensuite bedrooms on the second floor (both with sea views).

Situated a mere 100 yards from the sheltered cove around which Portloe is based, the property is walking distance from the many amenities of the village, including the Lugger Hotel and restaurant and The Ship Inn.

The south-facing, streamside garden is another highlight, with lawns, several terraces, planted beds and a summer house.

Described as ‘one of Cornwall’s most beguiling coastal villages’, Portloe has immediate access to the South West coast path in both directions, leading to Nare Head in the south and Portholland in the north.

The natural small harbour has proved popular with fishermen for centuries. A sandy cove is uncovered at low tide and there are also many more beaches and quiet coves to explore from the village.

Just over a mile away is the larger village of Veryan with its primary school, sports centre and general store, and further amenities can be found between Tregony, Portscatho and St Mawes.

Corfingle Cottage is a little slice of Cornish heaven at a price that won’t make eyes water; where history, deep roots and a fresh facelift meet to create the most charming abode.

Corfingle Cottage is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott for £675,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.