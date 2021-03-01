An eco-friendly house with a magnificent kitchen, just outside the idyllic town of Sherborne

You'll never want to put down pots and pans at this exceptional property in Leigh, five miles from Sherborne.

Anyone with a passion for cooking will find Everdene, in Leigh, near Sherborne, hard to resist. This recently built property, which has been shortlisted for The Daily Telegraph Homebuilding & Renovating Awards 2020 and is for sale via Knight Frank at £1.75 million, has a striking kitchen and family room with vaulted ceilings, painted Neptune units and fireplace with a wood burning stove that will want to make you spend all your time there.

But there is more to this 3,036sq ft house than an amazing kitchen. Designed by green-oak-frame specialists Roderick James Architects, it is a triumph of natural materials — stone, slate and oak — and sustainable living (think super-insulation within the walls and roof, double-glazed windows, a Mechanical Ventilation and Heat Recovery system and a combination of wood burning stoves, solar panels and bio-fuel compatible boiler), making it an exceptional eco-home.

Together with the kitchen and family area, the ground floor is taken up by a separate sitting room, which enjoys fine views of the garden, and a study and music room.

Upstairs, past the galleried landing with its picture window overlooking the Blackmore Vale, are four bedrooms, including the vaulted master suite and guest bedrooms and another double bedroom that has a private balcony.

Outside, an outbuilding houses a garage and workshop on the ground floor and a studio and an office on the top floor.

Additional accommodation is available in the self-contained Everdene Lodge, which has one bedroom and a panoramic living room with vaulted ceiling.

The grounds are split into informal gardens at the front and more formal areas at the back of the house, complete with topiary lawn and a terrace for alfresco dining. Beyond the back garden and separated by a dry-stone wall are another lawn, planted with fruit trees, and a wildlife pond.



Everdene is for sale at £1.75m via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Leigh: What you need to know

Location: The small village of Leigh stands three miles from Yetminster and a little more than five miles from Sherborne

The small village of Leigh stands three miles from Yetminster and a little more than five miles from Sherborne Atmosphere: The village has an ancient history—there was a castle here, of which now nothing remains, and the local village church dates from the 15th century (although remodelled in the Victorian era). There is also a cross that stands on an ancient base. But perhaps most fascinating is the Miz Maze south of the village, where local witches were thought to meet. From horticulture to croquet, Leigh also has plenty of local clubs for people to join.

The village has an ancient history—there was a castle here, of which now nothing remains, and the local village church dates from the 15th century (although remodelled in the Victorian era). There is also a cross that stands on an ancient base. But perhaps most fascinating is the Miz Maze south of the village, where local witches were thought to meet. From horticulture to croquet, Leigh also has plenty of local clubs for people to join. Things to do : The local countryside is beautiful and well-worth exploring—in particular, there’s a small but delightful conservation area on the road between Leigh and Yetminster that’s rich in wildlife (and entirely maintained by volunteers). There is also a playpark in the village and of course plenty to do for both children and adults in nearby Sherborne.

: The local countryside is beautiful and well-worth exploring—in particular, there’s a small but delightful conservation area on the road between Leigh and Yetminster that’s rich in wildlife (and entirely maintained by volunteers). There is also a playpark in the village and of course plenty to do for both children and adults in nearby Sherborne. Schools: Local education is nothing short of excellent, with plenty of independent choices in the area (from Sherborne School and Sherborne School for Girls to Bryanston) and the well regarded Gryphon Church of England School in the state sector.Find more properties in the area.