An elegant two bed apartment for sale in one of Bath’s most iconic and sensational buildings

Impressive name, impressive location — The Empire on Bath's Grand Parade offers the chance to live in one of the city's most alluring postcodes.

When The Empire was built in 1901, it was ‘Bath’s foremost luxury hotel’, say agents, and its beautiful proportions and splendour, particularly the grand staircase, remain.

Earmarked for buyers aged over 50, No 34 is a two-bedroom flat currently on the market via Hamptons at a guide price of £465,000.

Located on the fifth floor, it enjoys spectacular views over the Georgian city and famous horseshoe weir through mullion windows from a building that could not be better located, directly between the Abbey and the Avon.

Bath: What you need to know

Location: The city lies in a valley near the River Avon, 11 miles from Bristol and approximately 97 miles from London. The nearest train station is Bath Spa, which offers links to London and the north and the town is close to a junction off the M4.

Atmosphere: Bath is the largest city in Somerset, named after the Roman-built baths and is the only city in the UK designated as a UNESCO world heritage site.

Things to do: Bath is a wonderfully diverse, cosmopolitan city that caters to everyone. It seems rather obvious, but visit the city’s Roman baths (which date back to AD43) at the many designated spas and hotels. The cafe culture is unbeatable — and the city is home to a large number of fantastic dining options, from cute and quirky to Michelin-starred fine dining. The shopping is also wonderful — as are the lively bars and nightlife.

Schools: St Stephen Church school, St Andrew’s Church School, Royal High School GDST, King Edward’s School, and Royal High School Bath are all good options.

